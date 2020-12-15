Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag Features, Expected Price Emerge Online; Will Be Offered in Two Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag is expected to be priced at EUR 15 (roughly Rs. 1,300), as per a tipster.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 15 December 2020 11:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag Features, Expected Price Emerge Online; Will Be Offered in Two Colour Options

Photo Credit: FCC ID

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag may support Bluetooth 5.1
  • Galaxy Smart Tag is expected to launch in January 2021
  • The tracker will be powered by a replaceable 3V CR2032 button cell

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag details, expected price, and colour variants have surfaced online ahead of its expected launch. The Galaxy Smart Tag will be powered by a single, replaceable 3V CR2032 button cell, as per a report. The tracker, carrying model number EI-T5300, can be attached to any object such as wallet or keys, and help users in locating their lost Galaxy devices. Details about the Galaxy Smart Tag were revealed through a certification website that shows that the tracker has a rounded-square shape and a lanyard-shaped hole for a cord or strap.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag price (expected)

Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, a report by 91mobiles stated that Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag will be priced at EUR 15 (roughly Rs. 1,300). The tracker will be launched by Samsung in Black and White colour options, as per the tipster. However, the South Korean certification authority's database notes that the Galaxy Smart Tag will be available in Black and Oatmeal colour options.

It also shows that the Galaxy Smart Tag has a button that can be pressed to find a connected phone. There seems to be an onboard buzzer that can help users find the tracker.

Carrying model number El-T5300, the tracker has been certified as Bluetooth LE, as spotted by GSMArena. It is certified to support Bluetooth 5.1. The Galaxy Smart Tag was spotted on an Indonesian Telecom Certification website a few weeks ago. The tracker will likely be compatible with Samsung's SmartThings Find feature.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag is expected to be launched alongside the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. The Galaxy Smart Tag is meant to offer similar functionality as the Tile tracker that has small tags that can be placed anywhere or attached to things to know where that particular item is.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

