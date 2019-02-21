Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker to Launch by April This Year, Reveals CEO

, 21 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker to Launch by April This Year, Reveals CEO

Samsung looks to take on the crowded smart speaker market with Galaxy Home this year

Highlights

  • Samsung had announced the Galaxy Home in August last year
  • The company now plans to launch it by April 2019
  • Galaxy Home will compete with Apple HomePod and other smart speakers

At its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung unfolded its first foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold and launched the new Galaxy S10 series smartphones. The company also launched three new smartwatches and the new edition of its truly wireless earbuds. What seemed missing from the massive event was the company's rival to Apple's HomePod, the Galaxy Home smart speaker. Launched back in August last year, Samsung's Galaxy Home is now expected to launch in April this year.

Samsung's head of mobile business, DJ Koh, told CNET that the much-awaited Galaxy Home smart speaker will launch by April this year. The Bixby-powered speaker was revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 9 last year.

Samsung had shown off the Galaxy Home again at a developer conference in November last year but didn't reveal the launch timeline until now.

The Galaxy Home smart speaker aims to take on Apple HomePod with a focus towards better sound quality. Samsung says it worked with Harman, its subsidiary, to help create a speaker that offers good sound quality.

Samsung's smart speaker is powered by the company's virtual assistant Bixby. The initial demo wasn't much of a success with Samsung executives facing issues trying to get Bixby to work properly during a live demo at the launch event last year. Users will be able to control the smart speaker using voice commands. Galaxy Home will act as a hub for the company's SmartThings platform.

Galaxy Home features eight microphones that allow the speaker to listen to anyone no matter where they're located in a room. Samsung claims its smart speaker can also 'steer' the sound towards the direction of the person.

Late last year, there were speculations that Samsung could be possibly working on a smaller variant of the Galaxy Home. If that turns out to be true, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Home in two variants by April this year, at two different price points.

It'll be interesting to see how Samsung takes on the crowded smart speaker market. Amazon and Google are currently market leaders (in terms of shipments) in the smart speaker market with their Echo and Home speakers respectively. Apple is expected to launch a new variant of its HomePod speaker this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Home, HomePod
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Huawei Saw Strong Growth in Q4 Even as Global Smartphone Sales Stall: Gartner
Anthem Day One Patch Out Now: Download Size and Everything Else You Need to Know
Pricee
Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker to Launch by April This Year, Reveals CEO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy S10 Series India Pre-Orders Will Open on Flipkart Tomorrow
  2. Jio Added Subscribers in December, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Lost Users: TRAI
  3. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e & More Launched: Highlights
  5. Samsung Unveils Its First Foldable Smartphone, the Galaxy Fold Unveiled
  6. Gmail for Android Gets New Look With Material Theme
  7. Samsung’s New Phones Do Some Awesomely Strange Things With Screens
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched: What You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receiving Android 9 Pie Update: Reports
  10. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.