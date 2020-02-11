Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Video, Photos Leak on Twitter Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung is entering the smart home speaker game with the Galaxy Home Mini in hopes to take some market share from Alexa and Google Home Mini devices.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Video, Photos Leak on Twitter Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MaxWinebach

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini will have to compete with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices.

Highlights
  • Photos and videos of the Galaxy Home Mini have been leaked
  • It will have an IT blaster to control various home appliances
  • Videos show it has a ring light similar to Alexa devices

Samsung will be unveiling its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy S20 lineup of phones today in California at its Unpacked 2020 event. The company is also working on a smart home voice assistant similar to the Google Nest Mini, called the Galaxy Home Mini, which it will announce the next day. But, photos and videos of the device have already popped up on Twitter, thanks to tipster Max Weinbach. The Galaxy Home Mini works with the command “Hi Bixby” and the photo shows a host of features and commands the work with the device.

The list of commands show that the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini can do all the basic tasks that we now expect from our smart home assistants, the Alexas and the Google Nests. You can ask it to play song on Spotify, set alarms, tell you about the weather, news and control your other smart devices. One interesting feature that makes the Galaxy Home Mini stand out is the IR blaster. With this, you can control your appliances at home like the TV, air conditioner, set-top boxes, and other devices that have IR remotes. The speaker has sound by AKG so audio output should be comparable to the competition.

Another photo shared by the Weinbach shows a Micro-USB port but no 3.5mm jack. You won't be able to connect your speakers at home but at least you can stream music via Bluetooth. One of the videos show the ring light on the device quite similar to the Alexa devices. The leak also states that the Galaxy Home Mini will have support for only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The Google Nest and Amazon Alexa devices are fighting for the top spot for the preferred smart home speaker and the Galaxy Home Mini will have to compete in this already competitive market as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Home Mini, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Mini
Motorola Razr Blush Gold Colour Variant Becomes Official, Releasing This Spring
Amazon Wants Trump to Testify on 'Order to Screw Amazon' in Pentagon JEDI Deal

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Video, Photos Leak on Twitter Ahead of Official Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Teases Power Bank With Fast Charging Support
  4. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  6. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India in 4G Variant 'Soon'
  9. Redmi Power Banks With Support for Up to 18W Charging Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Official Trailer Allegedly Leaked Hours Before Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM
  3. Microsoft Office Apps for iOS, iPadOS Get a Design Makeover, New Features
  4. Samsung Aims to Ship 2.5 Million Galaxy Z Flip Units This Year
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, Pre-Bookings to Start Soon: Report
  6. Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm Model Finally Goes on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Honor 30 Series Tipped to Launch in April, Honor MagicPad Tablet Also Expected
  8. Airtel Launches 4 New International Roaming Recharge Plans With Data, Voice Calling Benefits
  9. NGO Urges Supreme Court to Stop WhatsApp Pay Trials in India
  10. 'Autofill Code From Messages' Feature Surfaces to Make Entering 2FA Codes From SMS Easier: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.