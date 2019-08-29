Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker Beta Program Goes Live in South Korea, Could Be Launched Soon

Interested users in South Korea can sign up before September 1.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker Beta Program Goes Live in South Korea, Could Be Launched Soon

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini works with the Bixby voice assistant

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Home was announced in August 2018
  • A new, smaller version called the Galaxy Home Mini is now in the works
  • The product is now up for applications for the beta programme

Samsung announced the Galaxy Home smart speaker a year ago in August 2018, alongside the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone and Galaxy Watch smartwatch. The Bixby-powered smart speaker was meant to be a competitor to the Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, and Google Home series, but still hasn't gone on sale. However, Samsung could now be preparing to launch the product soon, alongside a new Samsung Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker that was tipped last year. The smaller variant is now up for applications to its beta programme in South Korea, indicating that the global launch of the Galaxy Home smart speaker series could be close.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker was first rumoured in October. Its beta programme is now open for applications up till September 1 from Samsung Galaxy smartphone users in South Korea, and was reported on Tizen Help. Interested people can apply, and if selected, will receive a Galaxy Home Mini for testing. The smart speaker is powered by Bixby, and has its sound tuned by AKG, a part of Harman International which was acquired by Samsung in 2016.

The speaker is a smaller version of the Samsung Galaxy Home, which promises smart connectivity through the Bixby voice assistant, along with better sound quality than competing options. It's worth pointing out that the larger speaker doesn't seem to have any beta program active.

The Samsung Galaxy Home could be priced around the same as the Apple HomePod, which retails at $299 (approximately Rs. 21,500), while the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini could be available for much less, competing with Amazon Echo and Google Home products at under Rs. 10,000. There's no word on when, or indeed if, the Samsung Galaxy Home series will be launched in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Home Mini
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Microsoft Outlook Gets Dark Mode on Android and iOS, Other Office Mobile Apps to Get It Soon
Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
Honor Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker Beta Program Goes Live in South Korea, Could Be Launched Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  3. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  4. Realme XT First Impressions
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  6. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  7. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  9. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 II Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. RedmiBook 14 Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow
  2. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker Beta Program Goes Live in South Korea, Could Be Launched Soon
  4. Microsoft Outlook Gets Dark Mode on Android and iOS, Other Office Mobile Apps to Get It Soon
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro May Receive Android 10 on September 3, Alongside Google Pixel Devices: Report
  6. Tecno Spark 4 Air, Tecno Spark Go Phones With Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch
  9. Fortnite’s Turbo Building Time Delay Change Rolled Back by Epic Games After Backlash
  10. French Cyber-Police Break Up Massive Botnet Ring
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.