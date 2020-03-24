Technology News
Redmi Smart Display 8 With HD Camera, Third-Generation Xiao AI Assistant Launched: Price Specifications

The global launch of the Redmi Smart Display 8 is yet to be announced by the company.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 March 2020 19:29 IST
The Redmi Smart Display 8 Black, White colour option.

Highlights
  • Redmi launches its latest smart speaker, Redmi Smart Display 8
  • Redmi Smart Display 8 will be up for crowdfunding on March 27 in China
  • Redmi Smart Display comes with Bluetooth support

Redmi Smart Display 8 by the Xiaomi sub-brand is the latest addition to the company's smart home devices. The smart speaker was launched by Xiaomi on Tuesday along with a host of other devices including a smart TV - the Redmi Smart TV Max. The Redmi Smart Display 8 features an 8-inch display and bears similarities to Xiaomi's XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 that was launched in December 2019. The latest device by Redmi is equipped with a built-in camera and has the third-generation Xiaomi's Xiao AI assistant support.

Redmi Smart Display 8 price

The Redmi Smart Display 8 carries a price tag of CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 3,800). At the moment, the device is listed on the Xiaomi China website, though it will be available for crowdfunding in the country via official channels from March 27. The details about the global pricing and availability of the Redmi Smart Display also aren't announced yet.

From the official posters, we can see the Redmi Smart Display 8 in Black and White colour options.

Redmi Smart Display 8 specifications, features

In terms of the design, the new Redmi Smart Display 8 bears similarities to the Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 that was launched in December 2019. Just like the older Xiaomi smart speaker, the newly launched device by Redmi supports both voice and touch controls. The 8-inch display on the device further offers a 178-degree wide-viewing angle which includes a special lamination that reduces reflection and protects from eye strains.

The Xiao AI on the Redmi Smart Display 8 even supports gestures to control music, videos, and alarm clock. The device also works as a hub to control various smart devices. The front panel of the smart speaker has an HD camera for video calling with support for multi-device calls.

The Redmi Smart Display 8 also supports popular video platforms in China and has a custom kids mode. This mode contains kids-focused content and further offers child face recognition. Lastly, the device comes with a built-in Bluetooth gateway that will allow Bluetooth-equipped devices to connect with one touch.

Redmi Smart Display 8

Redmi Smart Display 8

Color Black, White
Display included Yes
Comments

