Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Smart home
  • Smart home News
  • Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

The new products bring Realme into the rapidly growing IoT and home technology segment.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 30 September 2021 13:54 IST
Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

The Realme Robot Vacuum-Mop is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner works cord-free
  • The Robot Vacuum works with the Realme Link app
  • Realme’s latest products go up against similar devices from Xiaomi

Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, and Air Purifier were launched in India on Thursday, September 30. The new products under Realme's Techlife banner bring the company into the rapidly growing Internet-of-Things (IoT) and home technology space, going up against competing products from brands such as Xiaomi, ILife, and Dyson. The Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a connected product and can be controlled using the Realme Link app, while the Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a battery-powered hand-held cleaning device. The Air Purifier needs to be connected to a power socket.

Realme Techlife Vacuum Cleaners and Air Purifier price and availability

The new Realme Techlife products are priced competitively, with the Handheld Vacuum Cleaner priced at Rs. 7,999, the Air Purifier priced at Rs. 7,999, and the Robot Vacuum Cleaner priced at Rs. 24,999. The Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and Air Purifier go on sale on October 2 on Realme's online store and Flipkart, with additional availability options coming later. The Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum-Mop is scheduled to go on sale on October 3 on Realme's online store and Flipkart, with additional availability options to come later.

All three products will be available at discounted prices on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The Air Purifier will be priced at Rs. 6,999, the Handheld Vacuum Cleaner at Rs. 7,499, and the Robot Vacuum Cleaner will be priced at Rs. 19,999 during the discount phase.

realme techlife air purifier Realme

The Realme Techlife Air Purifier is priced at Rs. 7,999

 

Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner features

The Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs. 24,999, and offers both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, with separate fittings for both functions included in the sales package. The device uses laser navigation and mapping, 3,000pa suction power, a 5,200mAh battery, and remote connectivity and operation through the Realme Link app. You can also connect the app to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice controls.

The device directly goes up against the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, as well as competition from brands such as ILife, Milagrow, and 360.

Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner features

The Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs. 7,999, and promises effective handheld vacuum cleaning capabilities. The device appears to be heavily inspired by similar vacuum cleaners from brands such as Dyson and ILife, and is powered by a built-in 2,200mAh battery. It comes with a HEPA filter, different fittings for varied home cleaning, and two power modes (normal and maximum). The Realme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is cord-free, and can, therefore, be used conveniently to clean hard-to-reach parts of the home.

Realme Techlife Air Purifier features

The Realme Techlife Air Purifier features a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 330 cubic metres per hour, and a HEPA filter for air filtration. The device also has a Sharp air quality sensor, and claims to filter out 99.95 percent of solid air particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns and higher.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Techlife, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum, Realme Techlife Air Purifier, Air Purifier, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, IoT, Smart Home
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebooks With Up to 10 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TVs With Wireless Gamepad Launched in India
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  9. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Top Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 to Launch in 2022 Along With Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73: Report
  2. Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  3. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebooks With Up to 10 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  4. iOS 15 Bugs Deleting Photos, Freezing Mail App, More; Siri Removes Voice Commands That Help Visually Challenged Users
  5. Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Renders and Specifications Leaked, Galaxy S22 Battery Capacity Tipped
  7. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones With ANC, Sony WF-C500 Earbuds Launched: Price, Features
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Surge as Popular Cryptocurrencies Record Gains After Two Days of Slump
  9. Google Meet Live Translation Feature Goes Live in Beta for Select Paid Tiers
  10. Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition Windows 11 Laptop With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com