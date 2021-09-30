Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, and Air Purifier were launched in India on Thursday, September 30. The new products under Realme's Techlife banner bring the company into the rapidly growing Internet-of-Things (IoT) and home technology space, going up against competing products from brands such as Xiaomi, ILife, and Dyson. The Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a connected product and can be controlled using the Realme Link app, while the Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a battery-powered hand-held cleaning device. The Air Purifier needs to be connected to a power socket.

Realme Techlife Vacuum Cleaners and Air Purifier price and availability

The new Realme Techlife products are priced competitively, with the Handheld Vacuum Cleaner priced at Rs. 7,999, the Air Purifier priced at Rs. 7,999, and the Robot Vacuum Cleaner priced at Rs. 24,999. The Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and Air Purifier go on sale on October 2 on Realme's online store and Flipkart, with additional availability options coming later. The Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum-Mop is scheduled to go on sale on October 3 on Realme's online store and Flipkart, with additional availability options to come later.

All three products will be available at discounted prices on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The Air Purifier will be priced at Rs. 6,999, the Handheld Vacuum Cleaner at Rs. 7,499, and the Robot Vacuum Cleaner will be priced at Rs. 19,999 during the discount phase.

The Realme Techlife Air Purifier is priced at Rs. 7,999

Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner features

The Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs. 24,999, and offers both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, with separate fittings for both functions included in the sales package. The device uses laser navigation and mapping, 3,000pa suction power, a 5,200mAh battery, and remote connectivity and operation through the Realme Link app. You can also connect the app to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice controls.

The device directly goes up against the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, as well as competition from brands such as ILife, Milagrow, and 360.

Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner features

The Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs. 7,999, and promises effective handheld vacuum cleaning capabilities. The device appears to be heavily inspired by similar vacuum cleaners from brands such as Dyson and ILife, and is powered by a built-in 2,200mAh battery. It comes with a HEPA filter, different fittings for varied home cleaning, and two power modes (normal and maximum). The Realme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is cord-free, and can, therefore, be used conveniently to clean hard-to-reach parts of the home.

Realme Techlife Air Purifier features

The Realme Techlife Air Purifier features a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 330 cubic metres per hour, and a HEPA filter for air filtration. The device also has a Sharp air quality sensor, and claims to filter out 99.95 percent of solid air particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns and higher.