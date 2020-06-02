Realme TV models will go on sale in India today for the first time starting at 12pm (noon). The Realme Smart TV will be offered in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch, and customers can purchase the device via Flipkart, Realme India site, or offline retail stores. The smart TV, however, won't be delivered to customers residing in containment zones across India. With the entry of Realme Smart TV into India's highly competitive smart TV market, the company will compete against dominant players such as Xiaomi, LG, TCL, Vu, and more.

Realme Smart TV price, offers

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. The Realme TV models will be up for grabs today, and these are available to purchase through Flipkart and Realme India website. Customers can also purchase the Realme smart TV via offline retailers.

Meanwhile, customers planning to purchase Realme Smart TV via Flipkart can avail 10 percent instant discount using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. The e-retailer is also offering No-EMI option as well as standard EMI option on the device. Additionally, customers purchasing the Realme Smart TV before July 31 will get six months of YouTube premium subscription. Realme India website, on the other hand, is offering Realme exchange offer.

To recall, the Realme Smart TV was launched in India on May 25.

Realme Smart TV specifications

The Realme Smart TV is available in two sizes, with resolution depending on the size variant; the 32-inch Realme Smart TV has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels (HD-Ready) while the 43-inch variant has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels (full-HD). Other than the difference in the screen size, both the variants offer the same features and pack a narrow-bezel display.

The device runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to the Google Play Store for Android TV. It is powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV also supports HDR10 standard, Dolby Audio and Bluetooth v5.0.

For sound, the Realme TV uses a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound output. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and single AV, LAN, and ANT ports.

Lastly, The 32-inch Realme Start TV measures 730x469x161mm (with stand) weights 3.7kg (with stand). Whereas, the 42-inch Realme Smart TV measures 967.5x604x233mm (with stand) and weighs 6.8kg (with stand).

