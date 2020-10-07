Technology News
Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 Launched in India

Realme Smart Cam 360 supports 1080p full-HD video recording and features an automatically activating Night Vision mode.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 October 2020 13:54 IST
Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 Launched in India

Realme has expanded its IoT lineup with several new products

Highlights
  • Realme Smart Cam 360 is priced at Rs. 2,999
  • Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes in blue and white colours
  • Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 supports 18W quick charging

Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, and Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 have been launched in India. The company also unveiled a bunch of other products as well as the Realme 7i smartphone. The company has expanded its IoT lineup with the Realme Smart Cam 360 with full-HD video recording, the Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with a high frequency sonic motor, and the Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 that, as the name suggests, comes with a 20,000mAh battery.

Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2: Price in India

Realme Smart Cam 360 is priced at Rs. 2,999, whereas the Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will be sold at Rs. 799. The toothbrush will be offered in Blue and White colours. The Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs. 1,599 and will come in Black and Yellow colours. The three products will go on sale starting October 16 at midnight via Flipkart and Realme.com.

As a part of a Diwali promotion, Realme is offering a discount on the Realme Smart Cam 360 for its first sale, where it will be sold for just Rs. 2,499, down Rs. 500 from its regular pricing.

Realme Smart Cam 360 features, specifications

Realme Smart Cam 360 was originally unveiled at IFA 2020 and is now making its way to the Indian market. It comes with 1080p full-HD video recording support. You also get 3D noise cancellation for better image quality, wide dynamic range (WDR), and a mechanical gimbal that allows for 360-degree panoramic footage for eliminating a potential blind spot. It also features an automatically activating Night Vision Mode for when the sun goes down. It supports AI motion detection for real time alerts. You can use two way voice talk for remote calls. There is also a physical cover for the lens.

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush specifications

The Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with a 20,000 revolutions per minute high frequency sonic motor and DuPoint 99.99 percent anti-bacterial bristles. It is backed by an 800mAh battery and stays decently quite at a noise level of 55db. The company states that the battery can last up to 130 days and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush has alerts for when you should switch to a different area of the mouth. It stops automatically after 2 minutes and a 5 minute charge gives 9 days of battery life. It comes with IPX7 rating as well.

Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 specifications

The Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 has two USB ports and one USB Type-C port. It supports 18W quick charging with all three ports. You get temperature protection, battery over charge protection, under and over voltage protection, surge protection, and more.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

