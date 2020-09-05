Technology News
Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart Bulb Unveiled at IFA 2020

Realme Smart Cam 360 has an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled when the sun goes down.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 September 2020 16:47 IST
Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart Bulb Unveiled at IFA 2020

Realme Smart Cam 360 comes with up to 128GB storage support via microSD card

Highlights
  • Realme Smart Bulb is made of flame-resistant material
  • Realme Smart Cam 360 supports 1080p Full-HD video recording
  • Pricing and availability details are not known at the moment

Realme unveiled two IoT products - Realme Smart Cam 360 and Realme Smart Bulb - at its IFA 2020 event. The Realme Smart Cam 360 comes with features like two-way voice talk, 128GB of storage, multiple privacy features, and automatic switch to infrared cam when the sun sets. The Realme Smart Bulb offers a wide range of colours temperatures and is built to last for up to 13 years. The pricing and availability details of both the products have not been revealed, and the company says these would launch soon in various markets.

Realme Smart Cam 360 features

The Realme Smart Cam 360 is the company's first product in home security space. Launched during the IFA 2020 live stream event, the camera is said to support 1080p full-HD video recording with features like wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality. The smart camera has a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision for better edge detection and eliminating a potential blind spot. It also has built-in edge distortion detection to capture the living space in a more human-like manner.

The Realme Smart Cam 360 has an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled when the sun goes down. The camera has a 940nm infrared illuminator integrated inside. It comes with other features like AI motion detection, real-time alert, and two-way voice talk enabling remote calls. One of its unique features is the integrated cover that completely hides the lens for those who look for privacy at certain times.

The Realme Smart Cam 360 also supports up to 128GB of storage through a microSD card; however, the onboard storage size is unclear. Realme says recorded video can also be stored locally and accessed via Realme Link. AES/TLS 1.2 encryption algorithm is used for both storing and transmission of data.

Realme Smart Bulb

realme smart bulb youtube Realme Smart Bulb

Realme Smart Bulb is touted to have 13 years of lifespan

Realme also introduced the Realme Smart Bulb at its IFA event. This new product supports 16 million colours, no-flickering light, and a wide range of colour temperatures (1700k-6500k) from cooler shades to warmer tones to set the mood. The bulb is made from flame-resistant material and is touted to have a lifespan of 13 years. It even supports voice command controls, offers surge protection, and has a wide voltage input.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart Cam 360 Features, Realme Smart Bulb, Realme Smart Bulb Features, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart Bulb Unveiled at IFA 2020
