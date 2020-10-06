Technology News
Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Smart Cam 360, 100W Soundbar Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow

Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 is also teased to launch during the event tomorrow.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 October 2020 12:27 IST
Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Smart Cam 360, 100W Soundbar Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow

Realme Smart Cam 360 comes with 1080p full-HD video recording support

Highlights
  • Realme 100W Soundbar comes with four speakers, one subwoofer
  • Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush to come with anti-bacterial bristles
  • Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 to come in Black and Yellow finishes

Realme is hosting an event in India tomorrow, October 7. The company has already confirmed the launch of Buds Air Pro TWS and Buds Wireless Pro neckband headset during this event, and now teasers confirm other products that are arriving alongside. This includes the Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme Smart Cam 360, the Realme 100W Soundbar, and the Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2. All of these products will be introduced at the event which begins at 12.30pm tomorrow. Alongside all of these products, the Realme 7i, Buds Air Pro TWS, Buds Wireless Pro are also set to be introduced.

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

The Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is teased to launch during the October 7 event. The company tweetef to confirm the arrival of this product, and teased that it will come with a 20,000 revolutions per minute high frequency sonic motor. It has a slightly different design than the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush that was launched last month. The new Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is teased to come with anti-bacterial bristles as well.

realme n1 sonic electric toothbrush Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with antibacterial bristles

Realme Smart Cam 360

Realme is also looking to expand its IoT lineup with the launch of the Realme Smart Cam 360 in India. This product was unveiled at IFA 2020 last month and its now arriving in the Indian market tomorrow. The Realme Smart Cam 360 comes with 1080p full-HD video recording support. It includes features like wide dynamic range, 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality, and a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision for better edge detection and eliminating a potential blind spot. The Realme Smart Cam 360 has an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled when the sun goes down. Pricing and availability details of the Realme Smart Cam 360 for the Indian market will be announced tomorrow.

Realme 100W Soundbar

The company has also teased the arrival of the new Realme 100W Soundbar. This was first introduced in May and it comes with four speakers and a subwoofer. This five speaker audio system looks to launch in the Indian market, and its pricing and availability should be unveiled tomorrow. Realme is also looking to launch the Realme Smart TV SLED 4G (55-inch) during the event.

realme soundbar Realme 100W Soundbar

Realme 100W Soundbar offers a five speaker system

Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2

realme 20000 power bank 2 Realme 20 000mAh Power Bank 2

Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 comes in two colour options

Last but not the least, the Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 is also teased to launch in the country. This new power bank will sit alongside the 10,000mAh Power Bank, 10,000mAh Power Bank 2, and the 30W Dart Chart 10,000mAh Power Bank that are already available in the market. It is teased to come in Black and Yellow colour options and have two USB ports and one USB Type-C port as well. More details of the power bank will be unveiled at the event.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 100W Soundbar, Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
