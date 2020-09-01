Technology News
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 90-Day Battery Life to Launch on September 3

The electric toothbrush will have fast wireless charging.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 September 2020 18:40 IST
Highlights
Realme is all set to launch the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush in India on September 3. The electric toothbrush has been listed on Realme India's official website ahead of its release, with details about its features. It will have high frequency sonic motor and Dupont anti-bacterial bristles. Launching as Realme's first electric toothbrush, it can last up to 90 days on a single charge and supports fast wireless charging.

As per the specifications revealed by Realme, the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will have four cleaning modes: Soft Mode for sensitive teeth, Clean Mode for daily use, White Mode for deep cleaning, and Polish Mood for shining teeth. The electric toothbrush will be available in White and Blue colour options.

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush has a 3.55mm thin metal-free brush head, comes with 34,000 times per min Sonic Motor, and offers less than 60dB low noise. The electric toothbrush has antibacterial bristles, and Realme claims that it will offer the best cleaning in its segment.

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will be launched at 12:30 pm IST on September 3, along with Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro.

Realme India CEO and Vice President Madhav Sheth tweeted about the upcoming launch, saying that with Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme would be launching the most effective and stylish personal healthcare product for the first time in the company's tech-lifestyle journey. Sheth called the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush a tech trendsetter product, saying that it will match the aspirations of the youth.

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will compete with the likes of Xiaomi's Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 and Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in the country.

