Qubo Smart Indoor Camera, Smart Sensors Launched in India

Qubo Smart Indoor Camera is powered by a custom secure silicon chip by Qualcomm, and comes with Amazon’s Alexa built-in.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 17:03 IST
Qubo Smart Indoor Camera, Smart Sensors Launched in India

Qubo Smart Indoor Camera can also serve as an entertainment and automation centre for your house

Highlights
  • Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Indoor Camera in India
  • Price has been set at Rs. 13,490
  • The company has launched smart sensors as well

Hero Electronix has announced the launch of its Qubo Smart Indoor Camera in India, under its Qubo brand of AI-powered connected smart devices. Along with the camera, the company has also launched smart sensors, namely — Qubo Smart Gas Sensor, Qubo Smart Smoke Sensor, and the QuboSmart Door and Window Sensor. The Qubo Smart Indoor Camera comes with a 1080p full-HD camera, which can be used as a smart home hub to control and remotely manage various smart devices at home. Additionally, the device has been engineered and designed by the in-house team at Hero Electronix, and is built in partnership with Amazon for Alexa and Qualcomm for its processor inside the device.

The price of the Qubo Smart Indoor Camera has been set at Rs. 13,490. Additionally, all the smart sensors can be purchased separately at a price of Rs. 3,000. The Qubo Smart Indoor Camera and Smart Sensors will be available for purchase starting September 27, from Qubo's website www.quboworld.com and across all major e-commerce sites and offline retail stores.

The Qubo Smart Indoor Camera comes with a host of features. The camera itself has a 140-degree field of view and comes with night vision functionality and 2-way audio. Other features include AI-powered image analytics technology to deliver person detection, face recognition and baby crying alerts. The device is powered by a custom secure silicon chip by Qualcomm and comes with Amazon's Alexa built-in, enabling users to access a wide range of services across news, music, weather, and reminders with simple voice commands.

Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix, said, “Our vision with Qubo is to create a leading consumer technology brand and reach a million homes in next 3-5 years. Hero Electronix has been at the forefront of engineering technology and services for enterprise with Tessolve, Mybox, and Zenatix. We are excited to launch our first independent brand for smart devices in the consumer segment.”

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said, “There is a major revolution coming where AI-powered connected devices can solve major real-world problems pertaining to security, connectivity, entertainment & healthcare. We have invested more than 2 years in research and development of products that harness leading-edge technology like AI to solve for consumer needs. While we are addressing the home security & automation space with our range of products launched today, we are also exploring more products in home, automotive and kids categories too.” Hero Electronix is the Hero Group's venture into the technology space.



Further reading: Qubo Smart Indoor Camera, Hero Electronix, Qubo Smart Gas Sensor, Smart Smoke Sensor, Smart Door and Window Sensor
Qubo Smart Indoor Camera, Smart Sensors Launched in India
Comment
 
 

