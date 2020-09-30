Technology News
Qubo Baby Cam With Virtual Cradle, Auto Lullaby Feature Launched in India

Qubo Baby Cam features a unique penguin-shaped design to suit the aesthetics of your baby’s room.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 September 2020 17:36 IST
Qubo Baby Cam includes two-way talk with echo cancellation

Highlights
  • Qubo Baby Cam is priced in India at Rs. 7,490
  • The smart baby monitor comes with several AI features
  • Qubo Baby Cam is up for purchase on Amazon, FirstCry

Qubo Baby Cam has been launched by Hero Electronix in India. The smart baby monitor comes with helpful features like virtual cradle and baby cry alert. It comes in a unique penguin-shaped design to suit the aesthetics of your baby's room. Other features include two-way talk with echo cancellation and auto lullaby to keep the newborn engaged. It is available for purchase online, with availability in offline stores expected soon. Hero Electronix says that the Qubo Baby Cam works great for both joint and nuclear families.

Qubo Baby Cam price in India, availability

Qubo Baby Cam is priced at Rs. 7,490. It is available for purchase on FirstCry and Amazon and will start selling in retail outlets from this month itself. The Qubo Baby Cam comes in a single black-and-white colour option.

Qubo Baby Cam features

Qubo Baby Cam offers AI features to elevate the baby monitor's functionality. For instance, it comes with an AI-enabled baby cry alert to isolate the baby's cries from surrounding noise and generate an instant alert on its app if the baby is upset. The monitor has a 1080p Full-HD camera with crystal clear night vision abilities, allowing parents to keep an eye on their children via the app on a smartphone or any other compatible device.

It is equipped with a two-way talk feature with echo cancellation that lets parents stay connected with babysitters or their children in their absence. It has an auto lullaby feature that enables the Qubo Baby Cam to play a customised lullaby in case the child tends to move or start crying. There is also a smart virtual cradle feature to ensure that your newborn is always in a designated safe zone.

Qubo Baby Cam comes with a time-lapse video feature to capture the child's daily activities and precious moments. It also has military-grade Q-Crypto Secured Data Streaming with cloud storage for secured data transmission.

