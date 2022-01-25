Signify, the parent company of Philips Hue lights, has launched a slew of products for outdoor and indoor lighting. These products include Philips Hue Inara wall light, Philips Hue Lucca wall light, Philips Hue Resonate wall light, and Philips Hue Calla bollard with stainless steel covering. These smart lights are made to withstand any weather conditions, the company says, and they are dimmable as well as can be controlled via the Philips Hue app. The company has also announced that it will add new effects to the Philips Hue app in the next two months.

Philips Hue Inara Filament Wall light is priced at EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,450) for the European market, $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) in the US and CAD 129.99 (roughly Rs. 7,700) in Canada. It will be available from February 8 in Europe, and from March 1 in the US and Canada in Black colour.

Philips Hue Lucca Wall light is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) in the US and CAD 129.99 (roughly Rs. 7,700) in Canada. It will be available in these markets from March 1 in black colour option.

Philips Hue Resonate Wall light will be available at a price of $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000) in the US and CAD 189.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200) in Canada from March 1 in Black colour.

Philips Hue Calla Bollard will be available from February 8 in Europe at a price of EUR 139.99 (roughly Rs. 11,800).

The Philips Hue Inara wall light offers a filament-bulb design, coupled with the smart features of Philips Hue. As per the company, the light can be used indoors as well as outdoors for decorative purposes. It is a dimmable, warm white light that is fitted in a vintage-style lantern.

Philips Hue Lucca has a contemporary design for gardens and balconies. The wall lantern has a round shape and modern black bands. It can be connected to a Hue bridge (sold separately) and offers features such as away-from-home control, geofencing as well as scheduling. It offers both white and colour lighting options.

The third is the Philips Hue Resonate wall light that can be used to enhance outdoor spaces, or a large wall inside the house. The lantern has a minimalist design and white as well as colour light options. It throws a triangular beam up and down the wall. It can be used to highlight architectural features, paintings, indoors plants, among others in your home.

The fourth offering is the Philips Hue Calla bollard with stainless steel housing. Ideal for use in gardens, the light offers white and coloured light options. It can be used not only to light up the pathway but also as a help to navigate on during the night. It is about 25 cm tall and can be used in many ways to create a personalised ambiance. The path light features low-volt technology and comes with an extension cable that can be used to connect it with Philips Hue Low-volt installation.

As mentioned, all these Philips Hue outdoor smart lights can be controlled via Philips Hue app and “are made to withstand any weather conditions.” They can also be controlled via a remote control (sold separately), voice (Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant), or outdoor motion sensor.

Signify also says that new effects will be added to the Philips Hue app in the first quarter of 2022. The first effects are Candle and Fireplace that will mimic the gentle glowing of natural candlelight or a cozy fireplace.