Technology News
loading

Philips Hue A21 Smart Bulb Debuts With Light Output Equivalent to 100W Bulb

Philips Hue A21 price has been set at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 June 2020 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Philips Hue A21 Smart Bulb Debuts With Light Output Equivalent to 100W Bulb

Philips Hue A21 smart bulb is touted "to properly illuminate the kitchen while cooking"

Highlights
  • Philips Hue A21 smart bulb will be available starting mid-June
  • Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus has also been launched with reusability
  • Philips Hue Bloom table lamp debuted with 500 lumens brightness

Signify, the parent company of Philips Hue lights, today expanded the range of its smart lighting solutions by launching the Philips Hue A21 bulb, Philips Hue Centris spot-ceiling lights, Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus lightstrip, and Philips Hue Bloom table lamp. Among the fresh models, the new Philips Hue bulb is the showstopper as it is touted to deliver a light output of 1,600 lumens — twice as bright as what we get on an existing smart bulb by the company. There is also Bluetooth support to let users connect the Philips Hue A21 with their phones, without requiring a hub.

Philips Hue A21, Philips Hue Centris, Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, and Philips Hue Bloom price, availability details

The Philips Hue A21 price is set at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,500), while the new Philips Hue Centris comes with a starting price of EUR 279.95 (roughly Rs. 24,100). Further, the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is priced at $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,900) for 1-metre length and the Philips Hue Bloom at $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

On the availability part, the Philips Hue A21 bulb will be available for purchase in the US and European markets from the middle of this month. The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, on the other hand, will be available from mid-June in Europe and selected stores in the US. The Philips Hue Bloom will also go on sale in Europe starting mid-June, while its US availability is set for mid-July. The company is yet to reveal the availability of the Philips Hue Centris, though.

Details about the India pricing and availability of the new Philips Hue devices are yet to be announced.

Philips Hue A21 specifications, features

The Philips Hue A21 is designed to address the low-lighting problems of existing Philips Hue bulbs. The smart bulb is capable of producing light output equivalent to a traditional 100W bulb. This is unlike the older models that have light output equivalent to a 60W bulb. Signify claims that the given light output on the new model is perfect “to properly illuminate the kitchen while cooking.”

philips hue a21 image Philips Hue A21

Philips Hue A21 is designed to address the issues with existing smart bulbs by the company

 

The bulb comes in a soft white colour light. This means that you won't be able play with any colour adjustments. Further, there is Bluetooth connectivity support — just like the earlier launched Philips Hue A19. The bulb also has an E27 fitting and 17W energy consumption.

Philips Hue Centris specifications, features

In addition to the Philips Hue A21, Signify has brought the new Philips Hue Centris spot-ceiling lights that are designed to produce diffused, adjustable, and focussed accent lightings. Each light in the Centris range can be set and controlled individually and has 350-degree rotation.

philips hue centris Philips Centris

Philips Centris has 350-degree rotation

 

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus specifications, features

There is also the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus that can be cut-off into pieces or re-used as a single lightstrip using the bundled connector. Just like the bulb and spot-ceiling lights, the lightstrip has Bluetooth support. This means it can be used without the Philips Hue Smart Hub. However, you'll still need the bridge if you want to use the lightstrip with a HomeKit-compatible device, remote access, or using a third-party app. The lightstrip comes in one and two metre sizes.

philips hue lightstrip plus image Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus comes with Bluetooth support

 

Philips Hue Bloom specifications, features

Signify has also brought the new Philips Hue Bloom table lamp that is an upgrade of the earlier Hue Bloom. The new model has a white finish and an improved white light that can be boosted up to 500 lumens and can transform from warm white (2000K) to cool daylight (6500k). There is also Bluetooth support.

philips hue bloom Philips Hue Bloom

Philips Hue Bloom can transform from warm white (2000K) to cool daylight (6500k)

 

The design of the new Philips Hue Bloom is aimed to match with any room decors and colours. Further, the new Hue Bloom has the ability to deep dim (minimum level below one percent) to be a nightlight in your room.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Philips Hue A21 price, Philips Hue A21 specifications, Philips Hue A21, Philips Hue Centris, Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, Philips Hue Bloom, Philips Hue, Signify
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
EU Member States Agree Specs for Coronavirus App Interoperability
HRD Ministry Working on SOPs for Online Classes With Aim to Address Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
Philips Hue A21 Smart Bulb Debuts With Light Output Equivalent to 100W Bulb
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches Frame TV 2020 Lineup in India
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi May Be Working on Two New Budget Phones
  4. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  6. HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC U20 5G Phones With Hole-Punch Display Launched
  7. OnePlus' Next Budget Phone Will Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones Launched in India
  10. Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series CPUs, Radeon Pro 5600M GPU, A520 Chipset, StoreMI 2.0 Software Announced
  2. Amazon Deploys AI-Based Tech to Maintain Social Distancing at Its Facilities
  3. Motorola Edge+ Facing Display Issues, Some Users Complain
  4. Germany Launches Coronavirus App as EU Eyes Travel Revival
  5. Pinterest Policy Officials Leave Company, Alleging Racial Discrimination
  6. Walmart Partners With Shopify to Expand E-Commerce 'Marketplace'
  7. HRD Ministry Working on SOPs for Online Classes With Aim to Address Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
  8. Philips Hue A21 Smart Bulb Debuts With Light Output Equivalent to 100W Bulb
  9. EU Member States Agree Specs for Coronavirus App Interoperability
  10. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Recharge Plan Now Available in All Telecom Circles Across India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com