Panasonic has launched a Wi-Fi enabled Smart LED Bulb that includes multi-colour lighting options and automated scheduling functions. The Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb has user data capabilities, and can secure the user's data on the cloud through its mobile application. The latest in the company's IoT products, the Smart Bulb can also be connected and used via voice command features through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and other online and offline stores.

The Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb has an output of 9 watt. It offers nearly 16 million shades, giving users a wide range of options. The bulb has a pre-set feature that allows users to auto-schedule the switching on and off of lights. The lighting settings can also be adjusted to suit different occasions.

The smart bulb can be controlled through the Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi app that can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play store. You can connect and use the Wi-Fi enabled Smart Bulb through voice command features from Alexa and Google Assistant.

Panasonic said that it had launched the product to cater to the growing demand for Smart Homes and automation.

“The lighting needs of consumers have drastically evolved in recent years and we wanted to bring a product that is not only user-friendly but also caters to the changing needs of a digitally connected consumer and enhances their experience,” said Dinesh Aggarwal, joint managing director of Panasonic Life Solutions India, in a statement. “The range of Smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs will make a significant mark in the home automation category given the features it entails.”

The company said that in the future, the Smart LED Bulb will be a part of the connected ecosystem that will be integrated seamlessly with Panasonic's MirAIe – an intelligent IoT & AI-enabled connected living platform.

