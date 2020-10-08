Technology News
loading

Panasonic Launches Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb With Multi-Colour Options, Auto-Scheduling Features

The smart bulb has a pre-set feature that allows users to auto-schedule the switching on and off of lights.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 October 2020 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic Launches Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb With Multi-Colour Options, Auto-Scheduling Features

The Panasonic Smart Bulb offers nearly 16 million shades, giving users a wide range of options

Highlights
  • Panasonic’s Smart Wi-Fi enabled Led Bulb has been launched
  • It can be used through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • It offers nearly 16 million shades and has an output of 9 watt

Panasonic has launched a Wi-Fi enabled Smart LED Bulb that includes multi-colour lighting options and automated scheduling functions. The Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb has user data capabilities, and can secure the user's data on the cloud through its mobile application. The latest in the company's IoT products, the Smart Bulb can also be connected and used via voice command features through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and other online and offline stores.

The Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb has an output of 9 watt. It offers nearly 16 million shades, giving users a wide range of options. The bulb has a pre-set feature that allows users to auto-schedule the switching on and off of lights. The lighting settings can also be adjusted to suit different occasions.

The smart bulb can be controlled through the Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi app that can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play store. You can connect and use the Wi-Fi enabled Smart Bulb through voice command features from Alexa and Google Assistant.

Panasonic said that it had launched the product to cater to the growing demand for Smart Homes and automation.

“The lighting needs of consumers have drastically evolved in recent years and we wanted to bring a product that is not only user-friendly but also caters to the changing needs of a digitally connected consumer and enhances their experience,” said Dinesh Aggarwal, joint managing director of Panasonic Life Solutions India, in a statement. “The range of Smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs will make a significant mark in the home automation category given the features it entails.”

The company said that in the future, the Smart LED Bulb will be a part of the connected ecosystem that will be integrated seamlessly with Panasonic's MirAIe – an intelligent IoT & AI-enabled connected living platform.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Panasonic, Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Milagrow iMap 10.0 Robot Vacuum-Mop Review

Related Stories

Panasonic Launches Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb With Multi-Colour Options, Auto-Scheduling Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  2. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  3. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India
  4. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  5. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  6. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  7. Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life Set to Launch in India on October 16
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  10. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter May Launch New Features to Simplify Direct Messages, Retweets
  2. Dr Lal Pathlabs Left Millions of Patients’ Sensitive Data on Public Server: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB + 128GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Panasonic Launches Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb With Multi-Colour Options, Auto-Scheduling Features
  5. Realme Festive Days Sale Begins October 16: Up to Rs. 3,000 Price Cut on Realme X3, Realme Watch, More
  6. Paytm Mini App Store Targets a Million Apps by Q1 2021 to Take on Google
  7. Snapdeal 'Kum Mein Dum' Diwali Sale Starting October 16 With Discounts on Daily-Use Gadgets, More
  8. Jio Postpaid Plus Brings Credit Carry Forward Feature for Existing Postpaid Users
  9. Huawei Colludes With Chinese State, UK Parliament Committee Finds
  10. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 799
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com