Flipkart today launched Motorola-branded smart home appliances in India that include air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. The new appliances come with TruWifi technology that enables them to work with a compatible smartphone. Motorola smart appliances also come with inbuilt sensors to provide a personalised experience. The new launches come alongside the debut of the Motorola Revou and Motorola ZX2 Android TV models that start at Rs. 13,999 and come in HD-ready, full-HD, and Ultra HD models.

Motorola smart appliances price in India

Motorola smart AC range comes in 1.5 ton 3 star, 1.5 ton 5 star, and 2 ton 3 star models that are priced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 37,999, and Rs. 39,999, respectively. Motorola smart refrigerators are available in 507, 533, and 592 litres capacity and carry a price tag of Rs. 63,990, Rs. 69,990, and Rs. 51,990, respectively. Motorola's fully automatic smart washing machines come at Rs. 23,499 for the 6.5kg model, Rs. 28,999 for the 8kg variant, and Rs. 33,999 for the 10.5kg capacity. There are also 8kg/ 5kg and 10.5kg/ 6kg front load washer dryer models that come with a price tag of Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

All the new appliances will go on sale via Flipkart from October 15 (for Flipkart Plus customers) under its Big Billion Days sale. Access for regular customers will begin from October 16.

Motorola smart appliances specifications, features

Motorola smart AC range comes with support for app control and is powered by a SurroundCoolX technology that is touted to provide all-round cooling. The ACs come with a dual inverter, twin rotary compressor, five-speed fan, and four-way swing. They come with features such as dehumidify mode, auto mode, sleep mode, and self cleaning. The ACs have an operating temperature range between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius and an ambient temperature range between 18 and 60 degrees Celsius.

Similar to the smart AC models, Motorola smart refrigerators come with app control using the TruWifi technology. The refrigerators also include TruSmart Sensors that will help monitor precise cooling. They come with four smart modes – Super Freeze, Super Cool, Drinks, and Holiday Mode. These are designed to help adjust cooling levels. The 507 and 533 litre models in the lineup also come with a water dispenser. The refrigerators also feature an LED touch panel.

Motorola smart washing machines also come with the TruWifi technology and TruSmart Sensors. There is an inbuilt chipset to establish connectivity with smartphones and withstand voltage functionality. The washing machines also come with the ability to add clothes during an ongoing wash. The washing machines feature digital inverter motors that comes with 10 years of warranty.

