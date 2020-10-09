Technology News
loading

Motorola Smart AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine Models Launched in India by Flipkart

Motorola smart AC range pricing starts at Rs. 32,999, smart refrigerators begin at Rs. 51,990, and smart washing machines start at Rs. 23,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 October 2020 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Smart AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine Models Launched in India by Flipkart

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Flipkart

Motorola smart appliances come with TruWifi technology and include an array of sensors

Highlights
  • Motorola smart AC range comes in 1.5 and 2 ton capacity
  • Flipkart has also brought Motorola smart fully automatic washing machines
  • Motorola smart refrigerators come with an LED touch panel

Flipkart today launched Motorola-branded smart home appliances in India that include air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. The new appliances come with TruWifi technology that enables them to work with a compatible smartphone. Motorola smart appliances also come with inbuilt sensors to provide a personalised experience. The new launches come alongside the debut of the Motorola Revou and Motorola ZX2 Android TV models that start at Rs. 13,999 and come in HD-ready, full-HD, and Ultra HD models.

Motorola smart appliances price in India

Motorola smart AC range comes in 1.5 ton 3 star, 1.5 ton 5 star, and 2 ton 3 star models that are priced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 37,999, and Rs. 39,999, respectively. Motorola smart refrigerators are available in 507, 533, and 592 litres capacity and carry a price tag of Rs. 63,990, Rs. 69,990, and Rs. 51,990, respectively. Motorola's fully automatic smart washing machines come at Rs. 23,499 for the 6.5kg model, Rs. 28,999 for the 8kg variant, and Rs. 33,999 for the 10.5kg capacity. There are also 8kg/ 5kg and 10.5kg/ 6kg front load washer dryer models that come with a price tag of Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

All the new appliances will go on sale via Flipkart from October 15 (for Flipkart Plus customers) under its Big Billion Days sale. Access for regular customers will begin from October 16.

Motorola smart appliances specifications, features

Motorola smart AC range comes with support for app control and is powered by a SurroundCoolX technology that is touted to provide all-round cooling. The ACs come with a dual inverter, twin rotary compressor, five-speed fan, and four-way swing. They come with features such as dehumidify mode, auto mode, sleep mode, and self cleaning. The ACs have an operating temperature range between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius and an ambient temperature range between 18 and 60 degrees Celsius.

Similar to the smart AC models, Motorola smart refrigerators come with app control using the TruWifi technology. The refrigerators also include TruSmart Sensors that will help monitor precise cooling. They come with four smart modes – Super Freeze, Super Cool, Drinks, and Holiday Mode. These are designed to help adjust cooling levels. The 507 and 533 litre models in the lineup also come with a water dispenser. The refrigerators also feature an LED touch panel.

Motorola smart washing machines also come with the TruWifi technology and TruSmart Sensors. There is an inbuilt chipset to establish connectivity with smartphones and withstand voltage functionality. The washing machines also come with the ability to add clothes during an ongoing wash. The washing machines feature digital inverter motors that comes with 10 years of warranty.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola smart appliances, Motorola smart AC, Motorola smart refrigerator, Motorola smart washing machine, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 to Get Price Discounts of Up to Rs. 1,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
The Boys Is a Product of Everything That It Mocks
Motorola Smart AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine Models Launched in India by Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  2. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  5. Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Android TV Range Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications Detailed
  7. OnePlus 8T to Come in Aquamarine Green, Renders on Retail Site Reveal
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Phones to Get Up to Rs. 40,000 Price Cut
  9. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  10. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Smart AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine Models Launched in India by Flipkart
  2. Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 to Get Price Discounts of Up to Rs. 1,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Begins October 16, VIP Members to Get Early Access
  4. Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut, 128GB Variant Now Retails at Rs. 25,990
  6. iPhone 12 Series Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  7. Huawei Ousted From Heart of EU as Nokia Wins Belgian 5G Contracts
  8. Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Android TV Range Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 13,999
  9. Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips
  10. Zoom Announces Plan Prices in Rupees to Bolster Presence in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com