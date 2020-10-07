Technology News
Motorola Home Appliance Range Launching on October 9, Flipkart Page Reveals

Motorola branded air conditioner, washing machine, and refrigerator is expected to be launched.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 October 2020 17:11 IST
Motorola Home Appliance Range Launching on October 9, Flipkart Page Reveals

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart has partnered with multiple brands for more than 200 products

Highlights
  • Motorola branded home appliances will be launched on October 9
  • The appliances may include a refrigerator, AC, and washing machine
  • The even may be streamed on Flipkart

Motorola home appliance range will be launched on October 9 at 3pm, Flipkart's Motorola store page has revealed. There is no information available on the appliances but it seems like a Motorola branded air conditioner, washing machine, and refrigerator will be launched on the date. It is likely that these home appliances will be sold during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. There will be a virtual event that will likely be streamed on Flipkart itself.

As per the Motorola store page on Flipkart, an air conditioner, a washing machine, and a refrigerator with Motorola branding will be launching in the country at 3pm on October 9. The page states this will be “the first ever home appliance range made truly smart by Motorola.” There isn't any information available for the appliances but from the images, it can be seen that a front loading washing machine and a two-door fridge will be launched.

As of now, exact details about the appliances, the pricing, and availability is unknown. With the Big Billion Days sale starting on October 16 (early access for Flipkart Plus members on October 15), the Motorola-branded home appliances will be sold then.

Flipkart will introduce new products in its ‘Big Billion Days Specials' range that spread across categories, developed in partnership with leading brands. For this year's sale, Flipkart has partnered with Motorola for a new 3-in-1 smart wireless device and with Nokia for a smart TV with Sound by Onkyo.

Flipkart has also partnered with Bluestar to launch new virus deactivator ACs. All these brands, and many more, have gone in partnership with Flipkart to deliver more than 200 special edition products that are expected to be sold during the Big Billion Days sale.

At this point, it is unclear what all products will be launched under the Motorola branding and what the pricing will be. With the launch event taking place in couple days, we won't have to wait long for all that information.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Flipkart, Big Billion Days sale, Big Billion Days Specials
