Milagrow iMap Max, iMap 10.0, Seagull Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India

Milagrow, an Indian consumer robots brand, has launched three new floor robot vacuums in the country. The cleaning devices will go on sale starting August 6 during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale. The three new robot vacuums include Milagrow iMap Max, Milagrow iMap 10.0, and Milagrow Seagull. All the robots feature independent navigation features and come integrated with the proprietary software called RT2R (real time terrain recognition) technology for enabling use in both commercial and domestic purposes. Key features of the premium Milagrow iMap Max include high pressure floor mopping and self-cleaning technology.

Milagrow robot vacuums price in India, sale

The Milagrow iMap Max is priced at Rs. 99,990, including the water tank. The Milagrow iMap 10.0 is priced a little less at Rs. 89,990, whereas the Milagrow Seagull is priced only at Rs. 20,000 in India. The iMap Max robot vacuum is backed by a two-year comprehensive warranty and a five-year warranty on the Japanese suction motor. The Milagrow iMap 10.0 and Milagrow Seagull come with a five-year suction motor warranty and a two-year comprehensive warranty.

As mentioned, these robot vacuums will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale to be held on August 6 and August 7.

Milagrow iMap Max feature

The premium Milagrow iMap Max is touted to be the “world's first wet mopping and vacuuming robot that can self-clean its mops with a pressure of 40N”. It puts pressure of 10N on the floor by two hydraulic shafts, based on an AI algorithm, enabling cleaning of stubborn stains. It comes with a base station that cleans the dirty mop inside the robot before allowing it to go back again for vacuuming and wet mopping. The software allows the iMap Max to already know where it has finished cleaning and return to where it began from.

The iMap Max comes with customisable settings that allow users to reduce or enlarge the cleaning area before the robot goes back again for self-washing. There's a Snail Touch Side brush on the vacuum to clean difficult spaces, like corners. The robot has a reusable 1-litre dust bag and has a LIDAR sensor for faster mapping and real-time path planning. The iMap Max packs a 5,200mAh battery and a 2,200pa powerful suction capable of picking even small stones or beans.

Milagrow iMap 10.0 features

The Milagrow iMap 10.0 is also a fully independent self-navigating robot vacuum that comes with an electronic water tank, but doesn't offer the self-cleaning technology that comes with the iMap Max. It packs a 5,200mAh battery that is touted to last for up to three hours and offer powerful suction of 2,700pa. It also includes the LIDAR sensor that is touted to offer a cleaning accuracy of up to 8mm. It comes with a total of 18 sensors and is powered by an octa-core CPU.

Milagrow iMap 10.0 has an electronic water tank

The electronic water tank can carry sodium hypochlorite 1 percent solution to enable killing of COVID-19 spores on floor, the company claims. The Milagrow iMap 10.0 features a triple air filter system with HEPA12 that can remove 99.5 percent of particulate matter (PM) of up to 0.1 microns, and 99.97 percent of PM up to 0.3 microns.

Milagrow Seagull features

Milagrow Seagull floor cleaning robot has a height of just 7.2cm

Lastly, the Milagrow Seagull floor cleaning robot has a height of just 7.2cm, and it uses the 'Gyro Mapping' technology to determine orientation. It comes with anti-bacterial, antimicrobial and antiviral properties to help in minimising the spread of infections. This lesser priced robot can help in slightly wet cleaning and it incorporates a NIDEC Brushless motor that has 1,500 pa suction power. This vacuum is ideal for hospital and other commercial areas.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.