Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched

The Mi Water Purifier H1000G can purify as much as 2.5 litres of water in just one minute.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 October 2020 13:51 IST
Mi Water Purifier H1000G is up for reservation on Xiaomi’s Youpin site

Highlights
  • Mi Water Purifier H1000G is priced at CNY 3,999 in China
  • The water purifier has double RO reverse osmosis filtration technology
  • Mi Water Purifier H1000G will go on sale on November 1

Xiaomi has expanded its ecosystem range by introducing the Mi Water Purifier H1000G. The water purifier integrates double RO reverse osmosis filtration technology and has a stable 3:1 pure to waste water ratio. The company touts it to be the strongest in water purification capacity and fastest in water output. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Water Purifier H1000G can purify as much as 2.5 litres of water in just one minute. The water purifier has a three-stage filter element in addition to the double RI membrane for better purification results.

Mi Water Purifier H1000G price, sale

Mi Water Purifier H1000G is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,900) in China. It is available in a single white colour option and will go on sale from November 1. Early adopters can pick the purifier for an introductory price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,900). Xiaomi's Youpin site is already taking reservations for the Mi Water Purifier H1000G.

Mi Water Purifier H1000G features

The Mi Water Purifier H1000G comes with double RO reverse osmosis filtration technology. The water passes through the main membrane and once more through a secondary RO membrane. This secondary membrane uses pressure transmission with low noise and low cost. The water purifier has a three year long-lasting filter, and is touted to have a 3:1 pure to waste water ratio, and can purify 2.5 litres of water in one minute.

The Mi Water Purifier H1000G has a three-stage filtration system that the company says removes rust, bad smell, magnesium, absorbed calcium, residual chlorine and heavy metal from tap water. The three filters are made of folded pp cotton, pre-activated carbon sheets, RO membrane and inhibitor sheets. Xiaomi claims that the quality of water is equal to the packaged bottles found in the market. The filter water is touted to be clear and sweet in taste.

There is an OLED screen indicator on the Mi Water Purifier H1000G that shows the running status and filter status. It also offers filter change reminders and these filter changes can easily done by the user without the need for a technician. It also is noted to have water leakage protection.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
