Mi Smart Water Purifier With Real-Time TDS Monitoring, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Launched in India

Mi Smart Water Purifier is an RO + UV based water purifier and has a 5-step purification process.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 14:10 IST


Mi Smart Water Purifier has been designed for the Indian audience

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Water Purifier comes with a 7 litre tank
  • It sports a minimalistic design, is the size of an A4 sheet
  • Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 is priced at Rs. 500

Xiaomi has now launched the Mi Smart Water Purifier and the Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 in India. The water purifier has been designed for the Indian audience, with key features like a 7-litre tank made from FDA approved material to store water has been integrates, keeping in mind areas where there are frequent electricity cuts. The purifier has a minimalistic white design, and is compact taking up as much space on your kitchen wall as a regular A4 sized sheet of paper. The Mi Smart Water Purifier has a e-step purification process, a real-time TDS monitor, and DIY filter-replacement strategy. The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 has also been launched alongside and it will be up for crowdfunding for Rs. 500.

Mi Smart Water Purifier price in India, features

Starting with the Mi Smart Water Purifier, it is priced in India at Rs. 11,999 and will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. The purifier will go on sale from September 29 at 12pm (noon) IST. The filter cartridges will be available for INR 3,997 for the complete set. Individual filter cartridges can also be purchased. Possibly, the most important bit about the Mi Smart Water Purifier is that it offers an easy filter replacement process. The consumer doesn't need a service expert to come home to do the filter replacement, as Xiaomi has integrated an easy DIY replacement process that takes seconds to replace the filter.

Talking about the penta purification process, the Mi Smart Water Purifier integrates three cartridges – polypropylene (PP) cotton filter and an activated carbon filter, a post activated carbon filter, and a RO filter. The PP cotton filter removes chlorine, harmful substances, odour, and other large matter. The second RO filter removes heavy metals, virus, scales and bacteria, and it comes with a filtration precision of 0.0001 micron. Lastly, the post activated carbon filter absorbs odour and improves taste as well. The fifth stage of filtration happens inside the 7-litre water tank that features a UV lamp. It is touted to kill bacteria with up to 99.9 percent efficiency. The Mi Smart Water Purifier has passed all the necessary tests and regulations imposed by IS (Indian Standards).

The Mi Smart Purifier comes with real-time monitoring with two built-in TDS sensors – one which sits in the input stage before the water hits the RO stage, and the second sits in the output water tank to measure the filtered water after the five-stage process is complete. The data collected by these sensors are passed on to the Mi Home app in real-time. The app also gives you a good indication of the filter life across all three cartridges. The Mi Home app also gives you broad stats like the amount of water filtered across months, and more.

Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 price in India, features

mimotionactivatednightlight2 main Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 lights up on motion detection

Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 lights up on motion detection

As mentioned, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 in India, and this bulb comes with two sensors – an IR sensor and light sensors – that allows you to detect motion and the amount of light required in the room (low to dark ambient light) at that time. It is equipped with a dark magnetic mount and a 360 rotating hinge. The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 will be up for crowdfunding for a price of Rs. 500 on the Mi.com crowdfunding page from tomorrow at 12pm (noon) IST.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Smart Water Purifier Price in India, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Price in India, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Specifications, Xiaomi


  
