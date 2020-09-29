Technology News
Mi Smart Speaker With 12W Driver, Google Assistant Support Launched in India

Mi Smart Speaker is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be available for purchase starting October 1.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 September 2020 13:27 IST
Mi Smart Speaker With 12W Driver, Google Assistant Support Launched in India

Mi Smart Speaker comes with a front-firing audio driver and includes two far-field microphones

Highlights
  • Mi Smart Speaker features a metal mesh design
  • The smart speaker comes with DTS sound
  • Mi Smart Speaker is powered by a Texas Instrument-made audio processor

Mi Smart Speaker has been launched as Xiaomi's first smart speaker in India. The new offering comes with Google Assistant support and includes two far-field microphones. The Mi Smart Speaker also features a voice light on top that looks similar to the light ring available on Amazon Echo speakers. Mi Smart Speaker has a metal mesh design that the company says helps deliver a better sound experience along with a premium look. Xiaomi aims to take on Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot with the launch of the Mi Smart Speaker in the country.

Mi Smart Speaker price in India, availability

Mi Smart Speaker price has been set at Rs. 3,499 in India. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting Thursday, October 1. The speaker will also be available through other offline retail stores in the country soon.

Mi Smart Speaker specifications, features

The Mi Smart Speaker features a matte finish on top of its 0.7mm-thin metal mesh that delivers a premium look and feel. The mesh design helps in delivering a room-filling sound experience. The speaker features a 12W 2.5-inch front-firing audio driver tuned with DTS sound. There is also a touch panel with controls to adjust the volume level, play/ pause music tracks, and mute the inbuilt microphones.

Xiaomi has offered a Hi-Fi audio processor made by Texas Instrument on the Mi Smart Speaker to help accurately decode audio signals. The speaker also comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. You can also get a stereo sound experience by connecting two Mi Smart Speaker units together via Bluetooth.

The presence of Google Assistant brings the Mi Smart Speaker to the Google Home app and makes it compatible with all connected devices that have Google Assistant support. You can also create a multi-room setup using the Google Home app on your smartphone. For voice controls, the Mi Smart Speaker comes with the two far-field microphones. The speaker also supports voice commands in Hindi language through Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

Model Mi Smart Speaker
Power Requirement DC 12V/ 1.5A
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Comments

