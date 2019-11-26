Xiaomi has launched the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S in India. The lamp comes with brightness control (2600-5000K), colour temperature control, and other smart features. It can be controlled via an app, and has cross-functional support across Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. The Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S is foldable and portable in nature, which means it can be lugged around in your travel bag. The app offers different modes like reading mode, PC mode, and Child mode to reduce the blue light effect on the eyes.

The Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S is priced in India at Rs. 1,999, and is available on Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform. Xiaomi wants to reach a modest goal 1000 units before it can start the manufacturing. At the time of writing, only 33 people had shown support for the crowdfunding program. The company will stop the crowdfunding activity in seven days. It has been made available in a single White colour option.

Talking about the design, the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S has a thin foldable structure that can be open and shut in a 135-degree angle in an inverted manner. The lamp is supported by a round stand that also houses a manual crown button for turning on and shutting off the light, adjusting the brightness and the colour temperature as well. A click on the knob will turn it on/off, turning the crown will adjust the three-level brightness, pressing and turning will adjust the colour temperature, and clicking the button two times quickly will switch on focus mode. The lamp can be controlled via the Mi Home app – it can be shut down and turned on, brightness and colour temperature can be customised, and users can also switch to different modes like reading and PC mode. The PC mode reduces the blue light emission, helping to keep it less strenuous on the eyes. There's also a child mode that helps the lamp emit soft light, while the focus mode reduces eye fatigue.

Xiaomi says that the low blue light content and high colour rendering index keep your eyes protected, alleviate eye fatigue, and lower the chances of the user suffering from myopia. Its all metal-body is designed in a way that helps better heat dissipation, and luminance is evenly distributed. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks, can be additionally controlled by Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well.