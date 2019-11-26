Technology News
loading

Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Brightness Control, Child Mode Launched in India

The Mi lamp offers different modes like reading mode, PC mode, and Child mode to reduce the blue light effect on the eyes.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Brightness Control, Child Mode Launched in India

Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S comes in a single white colour option

Highlights
  • The Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S is priced in India at Rs. 1,999
  • At the time of writing, just over 30 people had shown support
  • Xiaomi will stop the crowdfunding activity in seven days

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S in India. The lamp comes with brightness control (2600-5000K), colour temperature control, and other smart features. It can be controlled via an app, and has cross-functional support across Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. The Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S is foldable and portable in nature, which means it can be lugged around in your travel bag. The app offers different modes like reading mode, PC mode, and Child mode to reduce the blue light effect on the eyes.

The Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S is priced in India at Rs. 1,999, and is available on Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform. Xiaomi wants to reach a modest goal 1000 units before it can start the manufacturing. At the time of writing, only 33 people had shown support for the crowdfunding program. The company will stop the crowdfunding activity in seven days. It has been made available in a single White colour option.

Talking about the design, the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S has a thin foldable structure that can be open and shut in a 135-degree angle in an inverted manner. The lamp is supported by a round stand that also houses a manual crown button for turning on and shutting off the light, adjusting the brightness and the colour temperature as well. A click on the knob will turn it on/off, turning the crown will adjust the three-level brightness, pressing and turning will adjust the colour temperature, and clicking the button two times quickly will switch on focus mode. The lamp can be controlled via the Mi Home app – it can be shut down and turned on, brightness and colour temperature can be customised, and users can also switch to different modes like reading and PC mode. The PC mode reduces the blue light emission, helping to keep it less strenuous on the eyes. There's also a child mode that helps the lamp emit soft light, while the focus mode reduces eye fatigue.

Xiaomi says that the low blue light content and high colour rendering index keep your eyes protected, alleviate eye fatigue, and lower the chances of the user suffering from myopia. Its all metal-body is designed in a way that helps better heat dissipation, and luminance is evenly distributed. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks, can be additionally controlled by Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S, Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S Price in India, Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S Specifications, Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S Features, Xiaomi, Mi Crowdfunding
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook Dark Mode Testing Spotted by Android Users
Honor Smartphones
Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Brightness Control, Child Mode Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Offers Up to Rs. 3,000 Off on Redmi K20 Series, More
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  5. ColorOS 7 Debuts in India With Localised Features, Performance Enhancements
  6. Redmi K30 Series Set to Launch Officially on December 10
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  8. Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  10. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Tune Flex Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199
  2. Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S With Brightness Control, Child Mode Launched in India
  3. Facebook Dark Mode Testing Spotted by Android Users
  4. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Starts With Up to Rs. 3,000 Discount on Redmi K20 Series, Price Cuts on Budget Phones
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 1 Million-Unit Sales in 1 Month, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Reveals
  6. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
  7. Huawei MatePad Pro With 10.8-Inch QHD+ Display, 7,250mAh Battery Launched; 5G Version Expected in Q1 2020
  8. ColorOS 7 With Riding Mode, DocVault, Other Localised Features Launched in India
  9. Tesla Cybertruck Windows Would Have Been Unbreakable if Not for the Sledgehammer: Elon Musk
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing 'Delete Message' Feature in Latest Android Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.