Technology News
loading

Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser Launched in India

Mi Smart LED Bulb and Mi Soap Dispenser are part of Xiaomi’s IoT portfolio.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 September 2020 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser Launched in India

Mi Smart LED Bulb and Mi Soap Dispenser will be available via mi.com and Mi Home stores

Highlights
  • Mi Smart LED Bulb is said to emits 810 lumens white light
  • Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser uses infrared sensor to dispense foam
  • It is claimed to be used up to 375 times

Mi Smart LED Bulb and Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser have been launched in India. The two new products are among a string of new launches from Xiaomi as a part of Mi India IoT portfolio. The Mi Automatic Soap dispenser uses a low noise motor and an Infrared sensor to dispense soap foam. The Mi Smart LED Bulb emits 810 lumens of cool white light and consumes 7.5W of energy. It can be controlled via the Mi Home app.

Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser price in India, availability

Mi Smart LED Bulb is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 499 via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will be available starting October 15 at a price of Rs. 999 through Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Mi Smart LED Bulb features

Xiaomi says that Mi Smart LED Bulb emits 810 lumens of cool white light and the brightness of the bulb can be adjusted by Mi Home app. It is claimed to consume 7.5W of energy, and the bulb comes with a B22 base that means it can be directly fitted into the default holders present in Indian homes.

The company claims that the bulb has a service life of 15,000 hours that means if the bulb is used for 6 hours a day, it can last long for 7 years. It can be controlled with voice, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant. The company says that one doesn't need to have a hub to use the bulb, and it can be directly be used after installing via Mi Home app.

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is claimed to dispense foam in 0.25 seconds
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser features

Another product in the company's smart home portfolio is Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser. It uses four AA batteries to work, and is claimed to feature a durable design. Mi India claims that a user does not have to wave his/ her hand in front of the dispenser as it uses a low noise motor and an infrared sensor to dispense soap foam. It is said to come with 60-90mm infrared sensing, and is claimed to dispense foam in 0.25 seconds. The company says that the dispenser can be used up to 375 times.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Smart LED Bulb Price in India, Mi Smart LED Bulb Features, Mi Soap Dispenser, Mi Soap Dispenser Price in India, Mi Soap Dispenser Features
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000

Related Stories

Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  2. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  3. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  5. Mi Smart Band 5 With 11 Sports Modes Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  6. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
  7. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  8. Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi Smart Speaker With Google Assistant Support in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 to Go on Open Sale Starting September 30 via Flipkart, Poco X3 Next Sale Scheduled for October 5
  2. Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser Launched in India
  3. Nokia Wins 5G Radio Equipment Contract From British Mobile Operator BT Amid Huawei Ban
  4. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  5. Google Meet Getting Noise Cancellation Feature on Android, iOS
  6. Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Refreshed With Intel’s 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Processors
  7. Oppo Reno 4F With Dual-Hole Punch Display, 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12
  8. Realme 7i Set to Launch in India on October 7, 55-Inch SLED 4K TV and Realme Watch S Pro Expected as Well
  9. TikTok Ban: Trump Likely Exceeded Law With Attempted Move, Judge Says
  10. Mi Watch Revolve With Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life, Heart Rate Variability Tracking Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com