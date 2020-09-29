Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser Launched in India

Mi Smart LED Bulb and Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser have been launched in India. The two new products are among a string of new launches from Xiaomi as a part of Mi India IoT portfolio. The Mi Automatic Soap dispenser uses a low noise motor and an Infrared sensor to dispense soap foam. The Mi Smart LED Bulb emits 810 lumens of cool white light and consumes 7.5W of energy. It can be controlled via the Mi Home app.

Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser price in India, availability

Mi Smart LED Bulb is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 499 via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will be available starting October 15 at a price of Rs. 999 through Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Mi Smart LED Bulb features

Xiaomi says that Mi Smart LED Bulb emits 810 lumens of cool white light and the brightness of the bulb can be adjusted by Mi Home app. It is claimed to consume 7.5W of energy, and the bulb comes with a B22 base that means it can be directly fitted into the default holders present in Indian homes.

The company claims that the bulb has a service life of 15,000 hours that means if the bulb is used for 6 hours a day, it can last long for 7 years. It can be controlled with voice, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant. The company says that one doesn't need to have a hub to use the bulb, and it can be directly be used after installing via Mi Home app.

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is claimed to dispense foam in 0.25 seconds

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser features

Another product in the company's smart home portfolio is Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser. It uses four AA batteries to work, and is claimed to feature a durable design. Mi India claims that a user does not have to wave his/ her hand in front of the dispenser as it uses a low noise motor and an infrared sensor to dispense soap foam. It is said to come with 60-90mm infrared sensing, and is claimed to dispense foam in 0.25 seconds. The company says that the dispenser can be used up to 375 times.

