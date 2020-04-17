Xiaomi today launched the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P robotic vacuum cleaner in India. The latest product by the Chinese company comes as a variant of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner that it sells in China. It comes with a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function and has a Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation. The MI Robot Vacuum-Mop P also includes 12 high-precision sensors and supports remote operations through the Mi Home app. Xiaomi originally launched its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in China back in 2016, though it brought some iterations to the original model in the recent past. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P seems to be the India-specific version of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner model that was launched in the Chinese market last year.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P price in India, availability details

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P price in India is set at Rs. 29,999. However, it is currently available with an introductory price of Rs. 17,999. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,999 a month. Moreover, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P can currently be ordered through the Mi Crowdfunding platform, with shipments starting from September 15.

With its aggressively priced robot vacuum cleaner, Xiaomi is making the competition tougher for other robotic vacuum cleaners in India. To offer some perspective, the Eureka Forbes RV201 Robotic Floor Clear is sold at Rs. 21,999, whereas the Roomba 606 by iRobot is priced at Rs. 21,900.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P specifications, features

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with a Japanese brushless motor that has a 2,100Pa suction power. The vacuum cleaner has intelligent mapping and route planning that both work using the LDS-powered laser navigation and an upgraded SLAM algorithm. Xiaomi claims that the device has a scanning range of eight metres along with a sampling rate of 2,016 times per second. On the part of cleaning, there is a Sweeping + Mopping mode that is customised for Indian homes. It is touted to simulate the manual mopping effect with dual direction repeated wiping. There is also a Sweeping Only mode for dry cleaning the floor.

Xiaomi has offered an electronically controlled water tank on the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P that has three gears of water dispensing modes and a water clogging prevention mechanism. The tank is also powered by intelligent water dispensing.

Users can connect their Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P with the Mi Home app to access features such as remote control, real-time mapping, scheduled cleaning, and spot cleaning directly using their smartphones. The vacuum cleaner also navigates, identifies, and saves the location of each room as a map on the Mi Home app after its first cleaning drive. This makes it easier to initiate the cleaning remotely using the app. Users can also name their rooms or divide a room from the app. Furthermore, virtual walls and restricted areas can be created using the app to avoid cleaning areas such as carpets or washrooms.

Under the hood, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P has a quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU that is powering the system along with a dual-core Mali 400 GPU. This helps compute the performance and enable quick collection of data and information processing. The vacuum cleaner also has an automatic recharge and resume feature that enables the hardware to get automatically recharged by going to its charging point and then resume cleaning from the breakpoint. This feature isn't unique as you'll get something similar in most of today's robotic vacuum cleaners.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P packs a 3,200mAh battery that delivers a running time of 60-130 minutes on a single charge. The device has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n on the connectivity front and produces up to 70dB of noise in the standard mode. Besides, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P measures 350x94.5mm and weighs 3.6 kilograms.