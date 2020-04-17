Technology News
loading

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P With Laser Navigation System, App Support Launched in India

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P is currently available as a part of a crowdfunding campaign, with shipments starting from September 15.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 April 2020 11:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P With Laser Navigation System, App Support Launched in India

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function

Highlights
  • Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is an India variant of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner
  • The robotic vacuum cleaner comes with a suction power of 1,200Pa
  • Xiaomi has provided Mi Home app integration

Xiaomi today launched the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P robotic vacuum cleaner in India. The latest product by the Chinese company comes as a variant of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner that it sells in China. It comes with a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function and has a Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation. The MI Robot Vacuum-Mop P also includes 12 high-precision sensors and supports remote operations through the Mi Home app. Xiaomi originally launched its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in China back in 2016, though it brought some iterations to the original model in the recent past. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P seems to be the India-specific version of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner model that was launched in the Chinese market last year.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P price in India, availability details

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P price in India is set at Rs. 29,999. However, it is currently available with an introductory price of Rs. 17,999. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,999 a month. Moreover, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P can currently be ordered through the Mi Crowdfunding platform, with shipments starting from September 15.

With its aggressively priced robot vacuum cleaner, Xiaomi is making the competition tougher for other robotic vacuum cleaners in India. To offer some perspective, the Eureka Forbes RV201 Robotic Floor Clear is sold at Rs. 21,999, whereas the Roomba 606 by iRobot is priced at Rs. 21,900.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P specifications, features

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with a Japanese brushless motor that has a 2,100Pa suction power. The vacuum cleaner has intelligent mapping and route planning that both work using the LDS-powered laser navigation and an upgraded SLAM algorithm. Xiaomi claims that the device has a scanning range of eight metres along with a sampling rate of 2,016 times per second. On the part of cleaning, there is a Sweeping + Mopping mode that is customised for Indian homes. It is touted to simulate the manual mopping effect with dual direction repeated wiping. There is also a Sweeping Only mode for dry cleaning the floor.

Xiaomi has offered an electronically controlled water tank on the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P that has three gears of water dispensing modes and a water clogging prevention mechanism. The tank is also powered by intelligent water dispensing.

Users can connect their Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P with the Mi Home app to access features such as remote control, real-time mapping, scheduled cleaning, and spot cleaning directly using their smartphones. The vacuum cleaner also navigates, identifies, and saves the location of each room as a map on the Mi Home app after its first cleaning drive. This makes it easier to initiate the cleaning remotely using the app. Users can also name their rooms or divide a room from the app. Furthermore, virtual walls and restricted areas can be created using the app to avoid cleaning areas such as carpets or washrooms.

Under the hood, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P has a quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU that is powering the system along with a dual-core Mali 400 GPU. This helps compute the performance and enable quick collection of data and information processing. The vacuum cleaner also has an automatic recharge and resume feature that enables the hardware to get automatically recharged by going to its charging point and then resume cleaning from the breakpoint. This feature isn't unique as you'll get something similar in most of today's robotic vacuum cleaners.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P packs a 3,200mAh battery that delivers a running time of 60-130 minutes on a single charge. The device has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n on the connectivity front and produces up to 70dB of noise in the standard mode. Besides, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P measures 350x94.5mm and weighs 3.6 kilograms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P price in India, Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P specifications, Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P, Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Xiaomi vacuum cleaner, Xiaomi India, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp May Allow More Users in Group Calls to Take on Google Duo, Zoom
Apple, Google Weigh Location Tracking Rules as EU Seeks Privacy-Based Virus Apps
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P With Laser Navigation System, App Support Launched in India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  2. A Mysterious Redmi Phone Has Been Certified in China
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  4. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  5. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  6. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  8. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  9. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Now Launch in India on April 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Alexa Voice-Based Assistant Gets a Long-Form Speaking Style
  2. How to Delete Zoom Account: A Step-by-Step Guide
  3. Missing Office During Coronavirus Lockdown? These Websites Bring Familiar Office Sounds to the Home
  4. Honor 9X Lite, Honor 20E With 4GB of RAM, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone SE (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Samsung Working on One UI 2.1 Update for Galaxy Note 9
  7. Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
  8. Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
  9. Google Updates Play Store Rules to Stop Android App Subscription Fraud
  10. HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create Laptops Launched, HP Envy 15 Refreshed With New Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com