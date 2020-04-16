Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday

Xiaomi has given a glimpse at its upcoming launch through a 13-second teaser video.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 April 2020 14:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday

Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner by Xiaomi comes with a laser detection

Highlights
  • Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner launch has been teased through Mi India accounts
  • Xiaomi may start selling its new offering in India soon
  • Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner was initially launched in China in 2016

Xiaomi is set to expand its range of smart home devices in India by launching the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner on Friday, April 17. The Chinese company today released a teaser through its social media to create some hype before the official launch. Back in 2016, Xiaomi introduced the first-iteration of its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner with a Laser Detect System. The company, however, did bring some updates to its original model — which is likely to be launched in the Indian market tomorrow. The timing of the announcement appears to be no coincidence, with the COVID-19 pandemic alongside its accompanying social distancing and lockdown edicts forcing many Indians to do their own housework instead of relying on domestic help.

The teaser released by Xiaomi through its Mi India social media accounts doesn't reveal which Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is debuting in the country. However, it does give a glimpse at the device through a brief video of 13 seconds.

 

If we look at the records of Xiaomi, it is likely to bring the 2019 model of its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner that was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,500). It includes Sweeping and Mopping mode, Sweeping-only mode, and Mopping-only mode. There is a Japanese brushless motor that has a 2,100Pa suction. The name translates to Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot, and Xiaomi India marketing chief Anuj Sharma had hinted at its arrival in the country with a post late last month - and had then named it Mi Vacuum + Mop. It's uncertain what the name would be when it comes to India.

What mainly makes the latest Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner smart is the Laser Detect System (LDS) that helps identify objects in the proximity while cleaning the surface. Xiaomi is likely to have upgraded the LDS technology since its initial launch in 2016. Furthermore, the device comes with the Mi Home app integration, which means it can be controlled remotely through a compatible smartphone.

It is safe to expect some level of alterations or customisations from what Xiaomi has offered in China. However, the primary features of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India are likely to remain in line with its original models.

Xiaomi is likely to start selling the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner through its Mi.com site shortly after its announcement tomorrow. It does make sense as the government is set to bring some relief to the ongoing lockdown and resume non-essential product sales through e-commerce starting April 21. Nevertheless, the new offering would also be available through Mi Home stores and other retail channels in the coming future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner price in India, Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Mi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Aarogya Setu: NITI Aayog Defends the App Against the Criticism of Privacy Groups
E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20
Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  5. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  8. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  10. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
#Latest Stories
  1. Mobiles, TVs, Laptops to Be Available on E-Commerce Platforms From April 20
  2. E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20
  3. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday
  4. Motorola Edge Leaked Live Image Tips Triple Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Main Shooter
  5. Aarogya Setu: NITI Aayog Defends the App Against the Criticism of Privacy Groups
  6. NASA Says Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planet Found Hidden in Early Kepler Data
  7. Pokemon Go Adding New Features to Keep Players Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Samsung Achieves 'Industry’s Fastest' 5G Speeds Using mmWave Technology
  9. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite/ OnePlus Z?
  10. Nokia 9.3 PureView Tipped to Sport 120Hz Display, 108-Megapixel Main Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com