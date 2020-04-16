Xiaomi is set to expand its range of smart home devices in India by launching the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner on Friday, April 17. The Chinese company today released a teaser through its social media to create some hype before the official launch. Back in 2016, Xiaomi introduced the first-iteration of its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner with a Laser Detect System. The company, however, did bring some updates to its original model — which is likely to be launched in the Indian market tomorrow. The timing of the announcement appears to be no coincidence, with the COVID-19 pandemic alongside its accompanying social distancing and lockdown edicts forcing many Indians to do their own housework instead of relying on domestic help.

The teaser released by Xiaomi through its Mi India social media accounts doesn't reveal which Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is debuting in the country. However, it does give a glimpse at the device through a brief video of 13 seconds.

How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself?#SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow.

Any guesses, Mi fans? pic.twitter.com/w1y6dU22xb — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 16, 2020

If we look at the records of Xiaomi, it is likely to bring the 2019 model of its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner that was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,500). It includes Sweeping and Mopping mode, Sweeping-only mode, and Mopping-only mode. There is a Japanese brushless motor that has a 2,100Pa suction. The name translates to Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot, and Xiaomi India marketing chief Anuj Sharma had hinted at its arrival in the country with a post late last month - and had then named it Mi Vacuum + Mop. It's uncertain what the name would be when it comes to India.

What mainly makes the latest Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner smart is the Laser Detect System (LDS) that helps identify objects in the proximity while cleaning the surface. Xiaomi is likely to have upgraded the LDS technology since its initial launch in 2016. Furthermore, the device comes with the Mi Home app integration, which means it can be controlled remotely through a compatible smartphone.

It is safe to expect some level of alterations or customisations from what Xiaomi has offered in China. However, the primary features of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India are likely to remain in line with its original models.

Xiaomi is likely to start selling the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner through its Mi.com site shortly after its announcement tomorrow. It does make sense as the government is set to bring some relief to the ongoing lockdown and resume non-essential product sales through e-commerce starting April 21. Nevertheless, the new offering would also be available through Mi Home stores and other retail channels in the coming future.