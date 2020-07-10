Technology News
Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Teased to Launch in India on July 14

Mi India has released a video teaser which pretty much confirms the launch of the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2020 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is already available in markets like UK

Highlights
  • Mi Air Compressor comes with a pre-set pressure control system
  • Xiaomi air compressor for cars and bike tyres will launch on July 14
  • Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor can be pressurised to 150 psi

Xiaomi is teasing the launch of Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India. The tech giant has released a new video teaser, confirming the new ‘smart home' product will launch in India on July 14. Judging by the video, we can conclude that Xiaomi is bringing the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor to India. This tire inflating device comes with a digital pressure sensing display, a pre-set pressure control system to automatically stop at set psi, compact and durable design aesthetic and a Micro USB port for easy charging.

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor India launch, expected price

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has been teased via the Mi India Twitter handle. The video teaser shows portions of the product but at the end shows a turned on display that indicates psi levels. This pretty much confirms that Xiaomi is looking to launch the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India. The tweet confirms that the device will launch on July 14 and the pricing and availability details will most likely also be announced at that time.

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is essentially a tire inflator air pump from Xiaomi that is already available in markets like UK. It is listed on the Mi.com UK site for GBP 39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,700). It is likely that the product's price in India may be around the same range. It comes in a standard Black colour option.

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor alloy die-casting cylinder can be pressurised to 150 psi to meet the aeration force required for road bikes, as well as to inflate common bicycle tires, football, car tire, motorcycle tire, and more. The device allows regularly checking of tire pressure and adjusting it to avoid unnecessary hiccups. Furthermore, the durable and compact device can be lugged around in a backpack while cycling to tend to an emergency flat tyre. It can also be used to inflate sports balls wherein it automatically measures psi as it pumps.

The air compressor has an LED light for ease in filling up of a tire in the night. There's a Micro USB charging port and a 2,000mAh battery is integrated inside that takes about three hours to fully charge. Xiaomi says the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has an intelligent engine design that not only allows proper dissipation of heat but also reduced vibration for better handheld usage.

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor India Launch, Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Sale, Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Price, Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Features
