Mi LED Smart Bulb was launched in India earlier this week, and now the product is set to go up for crowdfunding at 12pm (noon) IST. The smart bulb can be controlled using the Mi Home app, and supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Xiaomi is touting 11-year lifespan, and claims that the Internet of Things (IoT) device supports 16 million colours as well. Alongside the Mi LED Smart Bulb, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 phones.

The Mi LED Smart Bulb price in India will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) today, at least the crowdfunding early backer price, and interested buyers can make a pledge to help Xiaomi reach its set goal. Xiaomi should reach its goal in a prescribed amount of time, for the product to go into production and then be shipped. You can buy the Mi LED Smart Bulb on the company's crowdfunding site.

As mentioned, the Mi LED Smart Bulb is rated to deliver up to 11 years of life, and supports up to 16 million colours. Xiaomi says the smart bulb supports both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and adds that it is controllable via the Mi Home app without requiring an additional bridge or hub for wireless connectivity. The Mi Home app lets users control turn the Mi LED Smart Bulb on and off, set schedules, change brightness, and also change colour.

Recently, Xiaomi also listed its Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 on its crowdfunding site in India. The product managed to reach its goal very soon and in fact, found 15,514 supporters. Xiaomi had set a goal of 5,000 units. The new Mi Shoes are said to be engineered with 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology that combines five different materials making them shock-absorbent, durable, and slip-resistant.