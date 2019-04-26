Technology News

Mi LED Smart Bulb to Go Up for Crowdfunding Today at 12pm IST via Mi.com

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi LED Smart Bulb to Go Up for Crowdfunding Today at 12pm IST via Mi.com

Mi LED Smart Bulb will be crowdfunded in India

Highlights

Mi LED Smart Bulb crowdfunding will begin at 12pm (Noon) today

The bulb supports Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa

It is touted to last 11 years, and support 16 million colours

Mi LED Smart Bulb was launched in India earlier this week, and now the product is set to go up for crowdfunding at 12pm (noon) IST. The smart bulb can be controlled using the Mi Home app, and supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Xiaomi is touting 11-year lifespan, and claims that the Internet of Things (IoT) device supports 16 million colours as well. Alongside the Mi LED Smart Bulb, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 phones.

The Mi LED Smart Bulb price in India will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) today, at least the crowdfunding early backer price, and interested buyers can make a pledge to help Xiaomi reach its set goal. Xiaomi should reach its goal in a prescribed amount of time, for the product to go into production and then be shipped. You can buy the Mi LED Smart Bulb on the company's crowdfunding site.

As mentioned, the Mi LED Smart Bulb is rated to deliver up to 11 years of life, and supports up to 16 million colours. Xiaomi says the smart bulb supports both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and adds that it is controllable via the Mi Home app without requiring an additional bridge or hub for wireless connectivity. The Mi Home app lets users control turn the Mi LED Smart Bulb on and off, set schedules, change brightness, and also change colour.

Recently, Xiaomi also listed its Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 on its crowdfunding site in India. The product managed to reach its goal very soon and in fact, found 15,514 supporters. Xiaomi had set a goal of 5,000 units. The new Mi Shoes are said to be engineered with 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology that combines five different materials making them shock-absorbent, durable, and slip-resistant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi LED Smart Bulb Price in India, Mi LED Smart Bulb Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy A30 Update Brings GPS Improvements, April 2019 Security Patch: Report
SpaceX Escape Engines Were Test Fired Before Mishap: NASA Safety Panel
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Mi LED Smart Bulb to Go Up for Crowdfunding Today at 12pm IST via Mi.com
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Avengers: Endgame — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  2. TCL Launches Android TV Models With 30W Audio, 4K Support in India
  3. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  4. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  5. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  6. Mi LED Smart Bulb to Go Up for Crowdfunding Today at 12pm IST
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro Teased to Sport a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  10. Dell Updates Alienware, G-Series With New Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.