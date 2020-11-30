Mi Human Body Sensor 2 has been launched in China and will be available through a crowdfunding campaign. The new addition to Xiaomi smart home portfolio tracks movements to trigger corresponding actions. It has a compact size and includes features like motion detection, light and dark recognition, and intelligent linkage. The Mi Human Body Sensor 2 works with the Mijia app and provides all the necessary details. It covers a 130-degree wide-range where it can pick up movements, within a 7-metre distance.

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 price

Mi Human Body Sensor 2, as per a report by Gizmochina, is priced at CNY 49 (roughly Rs. 550) as part of a crowdfunding campaign that will reportedly start from December 2. It comes in a single white colour option and will be sold in China. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 specifications, features

The Mi Human Body Sensor 2 essentially tracks movements that trigger certain actions that can be set by the user. It can be place anywhere and interacts with the Mijia app. It can be connected to other smart home devices to carry out a function through the app. It can be used in conjunction with a smart bulb or smart light through the app which can turn the lights on when the Mi Human Body Sensor 2 detects motion.

It can also be used to trigger a smart camera to start recording and push the footage to the Mijia app. Xiaomi claims the Mi Human Body Sensor 2 can last about a year with its battery. It will notify the user in case the battery is low. The company also states that even if the sensor is facing direct sunlight or kept in the dark, it will have no issues with tracking movements. The Mijia app can show the battery status, product logs, Bluetooth signal strength, and more information about the Mi Human Body Sensor 2.

