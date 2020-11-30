Technology News
loading

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 can connect with the Mijia app to show details about the device and connect with other smart home devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 November 2020 16:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 comes in a white colour option

Highlights
  • Mi Human Body Sensor 2 has been launched in China
  • Mi Human Body Sensor 2 is priced at CNY 49 (roughly Rs. 550)
  • It can connect with other smart home devices

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 has been launched in China and will be available through a crowdfunding campaign. The new addition to Xiaomi smart home portfolio tracks movements to trigger corresponding actions. It has a compact size and includes features like motion detection, light and dark recognition, and intelligent linkage. The Mi Human Body Sensor 2 works with the Mijia app and provides all the necessary details. It covers a 130-degree wide-range where it can pick up movements, within a 7-metre distance.

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 price

Mi Human Body Sensor 2, as per a report by Gizmochina, is priced at CNY 49 (roughly Rs. 550) as part of a crowdfunding campaign that will reportedly start from December 2. It comes in a single white colour option and will be sold in China. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 specifications, features

The Mi Human Body Sensor 2 essentially tracks movements that trigger certain actions that can be set by the user. It can be place anywhere and interacts with the Mijia app. It can be connected to other smart home devices to carry out a function through the app. It can be used in conjunction with a smart bulb or smart light through the app which can turn the lights on when the Mi Human Body Sensor 2 detects motion.

It can also be used to trigger a smart camera to start recording and push the footage to the Mijia app. Xiaomi claims the Mi Human Body Sensor 2 can last about a year with its battery. It will notify the user in case the battery is low. The company also states that even if the sensor is facing direct sunlight or kept in the dark, it will have no issues with tracking movements. The Mijia app can show the battery status, product logs, Bluetooth signal strength, and more information about the Mi Human Body Sensor 2.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Human Body Sensor 2, Mi Human Body Sensor 2 price, Mi Human Body Sensor 2 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam

Related Stories

Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  5. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched
  6. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  7. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
  9. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  10. Mi Human Body Sensor 2 Launched as Crowdfunded Smart Home Device
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched
  2. Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam
  3. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
  4. Nokia Laptop Series Spotted in BIS Listings, May Debut in India Soon
  5. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With ANC, HearThrough Mode Launched: Price, Features
  6. Microsoft Teams Will Stop Working on Internet Explorer 11 Today, Microsoft 365 Apps Support Will End August 2021
  7. 'World’s Smallest Atom-Memory Unit’ Created for Smaller, Faster, More Energy-Efficient Computing Chips
  8. Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today
  9. Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report
  10. Samsung’s Upcoming True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy Buds Pro: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com