Xiaomi has launched a new air purifier in the Indian market. Dubbed as Mi Air Purifier 3, it will succeed the Mi Air Purifier 2S in the country. The launch of the new air purifier comes less than a month after Xiaomi had launched the Mi Air Purifier 2C in the country. According to Xiaomi, the Air Purifier 3 brings a number of improvements over the Mi Air Purifier 2S, including a touchscreen OLED display as well as a HEPA Class 13 filter.

Mi Air Purifier 3 price in India

Mi Air Purifier 3 carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and is now available via Mi.com. It will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart starting tomorrow. To recall, Xiaomi offers the Mi Air Purifier 2C at Rs. 6,499 and the Mi Air Purifier can be ordered at Rs. 8,999. It is unclear for how long Xiaomi plans to continue selling the Mi Air Purifier 2S. The Mi Air Purifier 3 comes in a single white colour option.

Mi Air Purifier 3 features

Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a triple-layer filtration system that includes a primary filter, a HEPA class 13 filter, and an activated carbon filter. Also, the new air purifier has a CADR (Clear Air Delivery Rate) of 380 cubic metres per hour. It looks similar to the Mi Air Purifier 2S and feature a touchscreen OLED display. It can also be connected to the Mi Home app and supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

Mi Air Purifier 3 vs Mi Air Purifier 2S

In terms of the improvements over the Mi Air Purifier 2S, the Mi Air Purifier 3 has a higher CADR and more effective area. Both are 22 percent over the Air Purifier 2S. Additionally, instead of the EPA Class 12 filter, there is now a HEPA Class 13 filter. The onboard Eddy Fan has also been replaced with a centrifugal fan. Further, the top output design now features a full square opening instead of the circular opening in the last generation. Lastly, the new air purifier is quieter by 2dBs at the highest speed.