Mi Air Purifier 2C has been launched in India as Xiaomi's third air purifier model after the Mi Air Purifier and Mi Air Purifier 2S. Touted to be "designed in India for India", the Mi Air Purifier 2C uses a "true HEPA" filter and features a real-time air quality indicator. The new Mi Air Purifier also comes with dual filtration and is designed to have 360-degree of air intake, just like the previous Mi Air Purifier models. Further, it is claimed to cover 452 square feet of area. The company claims that a customer can change the filter of the Mi Air Purifier 2C in under 10 seconds - using a one-button control. It is also said to clear the room in just 10 minutes.

Mi Air Purifier 2C price in India

The Mi Air Purifier 2C price in India is set at Rs. 6,499. It will go on sale starting 4pm IST today through Mi.com. Furthermore, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores will host its sale from 12pm (noon) IST on October 18.

Mi Air Purifier 2C specifications, features

The Mi Air Purifier 2C comes with the dual filtration technology and includes the true HEPA filter that is touted to filter 99.97 percent of indoor pollution. The machine has 360-degree of air suction and is touted deliver a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 350 cubic metres per hour.

Unlike the Mi Air Purifier 2S that has an OLED display to provide you with the real-time PM2.5 level updates, the Mi Air Purifier 2C has an LED-equipped real-time air quality indicator that highlights air quality in three different stages, namely clear air, moderate pollution level, and severe pollution level. There is also a built-in infrared sensor to detect pollution levels while purifying the air.

The build of the Mi Air Purifier 2C has over 1,000 intake holes that help form a 360-degree cyclical air filtration pathway. The machine produces 63 dB of noise level, as per the listing on the Mi.com site.

Moreover, the Mi Air Purifier 2C measures 240x240x520mm and weighs around 4.1 kilograms.