Technology News
loading

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock Launched by Xiaomi

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro has dual-band Wi-Fi support and uses H.265 encoding to save bandwidth.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 January 2021 17:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock Launched by Xiaomi

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro can stream directly to compatible IoT devices

Highlights
  • Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro costs EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,400)
  • Mi Smart Clock is priced at EUR 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500)
  • Xiaomi has not shared details on international availability

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro and Mi Smart Clock have been launched in the European market expanding Xiaomi's IoT portfolio. Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro has upgraded AI and can record at 1,269p for a sharper image. It also comes with dual noise cancelling mics for better audio. Mi Smart Clock features a coloured touch screen and can act as a digital photo frame, alarm clock, smart assistant, and more.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock price

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is priced at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,400) and comes in a white colour body. Mi Smart Clock is priced at EUR 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500) and also has a white exterior. Xiaomi has not shared details on availability, and it is unclear if and when the two products will be launched in the Indian market.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro specifications, features

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro features a 6P lens with f/1.4 aperture. It can record at 1,296p and supports 360-degree pan-tilt-zoom capabilities. It has a 118-degree viewing angle which means it can capture a lot more area in a single frame. Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro comes with 940-nm infrared light sensor for clear low light recordings. The security camera also features two-way real-time voice calling and has dual microphones that use active noise reduction technology to enhance call experience.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro comes with a privacy mode as well where you can use the My Home app to enable the physical shield and the camera lens will automatically rotate downwards. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and uses H.265 encoding to save bandwidth and storage. The security camera can be mounted in an inverted position as well.

Mi Smart Clock specifications, features

Mi Smart Clock comes with a 3.97-inch colour display with touch support. It has inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support. It can act as a smart IoT control hub and operate music streaming along with many other functions. The footage from the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro can also be streamed on the Mi Smart Clock. It has sunrise alarm feature that eases the user into waking up. It can also be used as a digital photo frame. Xiaomi boasts of high-quality sound with Mi Smart Clock.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Donald Trump’s Digital Downfall: Banned From Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat; Parler Suspended From Google Play

Related Stories

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock Launched by Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Parler Suspended From Google Play; Apple Gives 24-Hour Warning
  2. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  3. Telegram Takes Jab at WhatsApp and Facebook on Twitter, Fans Join In
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  5. Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Can Mi 10i Take on OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51?
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  8. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  9. MacBook Pro 14-Inch, 16-Inch Expected Soon; What Will They Look Like?
  10. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Goes Official With a QLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock Launched by Xiaomi
  2. Donald Trump’s Digital Downfall: Banned From Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat; Parler Suspended From Google Play
  3. Telegram Takes Jab at WhatsApp and Facebook on Twitter, Fans Join In
  4. Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021), Motorola One 5G Ace Launched: All the Details
  5. Parler Suspended From Google Play, Apple Gives 24-Hour Warning Over US Capitol Violence-Inciting Posts
  6. Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump's Account, Cites 'Incitement of Violence' Risk
  7. Redmi Note 9T With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched, Redmi 9T Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  8. Signal and Telegram Seeing Huge Waves of New Users Amid WhatsApp Privacy Row
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Launch on January 14 Alongside Galaxy S21 Series, Teaser Suggests
  10. Honor V40 Launch Date Now Official, Teaser Video Offers Quick Look Ahead of Official Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com