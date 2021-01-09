Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock Launched by Xiaomi

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro and Mi Smart Clock have been launched in the European market expanding Xiaomi's IoT portfolio. Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro has upgraded AI and can record at 1,269p for a sharper image. It also comes with dual noise cancelling mics for better audio. Mi Smart Clock features a coloured touch screen and can act as a digital photo frame, alarm clock, smart assistant, and more.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock price

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is priced at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,400) and comes in a white colour body. Mi Smart Clock is priced at EUR 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500) and also has a white exterior. Xiaomi has not shared details on availability, and it is unclear if and when the two products will be launched in the Indian market.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro specifications, features

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro features a 6P lens with f/1.4 aperture. It can record at 1,296p and supports 360-degree pan-tilt-zoom capabilities. It has a 118-degree viewing angle which means it can capture a lot more area in a single frame. Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro comes with 940-nm infrared light sensor for clear low light recordings. The security camera also features two-way real-time voice calling and has dual microphones that use active noise reduction technology to enhance call experience.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro comes with a privacy mode as well where you can use the My Home app to enable the physical shield and the camera lens will automatically rotate downwards. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and uses H.265 encoding to save bandwidth and storage. The security camera can be mounted in an inverted position as well.

Mi Smart Clock specifications, features

Mi Smart Clock comes with a 3.97-inch colour display with touch support. It has inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support. It can act as a smart IoT control hub and operate music streaming along with many other functions. The footage from the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro can also be streamed on the Mi Smart Clock. It has sunrise alarm feature that eases the user into waking up. It can also be used as a digital photo frame. Xiaomi boasts of high-quality sound with Mi Smart Clock.

