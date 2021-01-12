Technology News
Linksys Aware Motion-Sensing Service Adds Support for Third-Party Connected Devices; Wi-Fi 6E Router Launched

With the new update, devices such as Wemo smart plugs or Belkin smart speakers could serve as additional points of communication for motion sensing.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2021 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Linksys

Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E router will be available at a starting price of $449.99 (roughly Rs. 33,000)

Highlights
  • Linksys Aware service was introduced last year
  • The service allows users to track motion through Wi-Fi signals
  • Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E router system features tri-band capacity

Linksys Aware, the motion sensing technology-based service that was introduced last year, has now received a major update at the ongoing CES 2021 and has started supporting third-party Wi-Fi connected devices. The paid service was launched to sense motion in mesh network environments by detecting activities taking place via Wi-Fi signals. It originally used compatible Linksys routers to track motion. However, the company is adding support for third-party connected devices to provide an even detailed motion sensing. Linksys has also launched the AXE8400 mesh router system, that is the company's first to support Wi-Fi 6E.

Prior to the latest update, Linksys Aware was using Wi-Fi signals transported between mesh routers to track activities happening at a particular place. That emerged as a secure way for motion sensing in homes as users aren't required to deploy a particular security camera or other devices. But to bring further enhancements and to provide a more precise motion-sensing experience to users, the company has brought third-party devices support to its service.

These devices could be Wemo smart plugs or Belkin smart speakers that work as communication points for enabling motion sensing. Users will be able to leverage the new update to detect movement anywhere in their home and at around specific places where a compatible connected device is placed.

Linksys will provide motion alerts to users through its mobile app. These alerts could be turned off or put on snooze. The additional points of communication through third-party devices will also enable users to customise the motion sensitivity level and avoid false alarms.

An improved live graph to show real-time and historical data on motion activity will be provided to users to help track movements, without requiring any additional hardware.

linksys aware app screenshots Linksys Aware Linksys

Linksys app will provide live graph to show real-time and historical data on motion activity

 

The update on the Linksys Aware service will be available through the Linksys app beginning March or April 2021 in the US and will gradually roll out worldwide. It will be available for a free trial for the first 90 days, followed by $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220) a month or $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) a year.

In addition to the Linksys Aware update, the Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E mesh router system has been launched. This new system is powered by Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 platform and carries tri-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) capacity to cover an area of up to 3,000 square feet. It comes with a 5Gbps WAN port as well as four 1Gbps LAN ports and a USB 3.0 port.

linksys axe8400 back view Linksys AXE8400

Linksys AXE8400 will feature a 5Gbps WAN port as well as four 1Gbps LAN ports and a USB 3.0 port

 

Linksys claims that its new mesh router system can connect more than 65 devices, all sharing the same bandwidth.

Linksys AXE8400 will be available in the US this spring/ summer with a price tag of $449.99 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for one unit. It can also be purchased in a two-pack system at $849.99 (roughly Rs. 62,300) or a three-pack system at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 87,900).

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Linksys Aware, Linksys AXE8400, Linksys WiFi 6E Router, WiFi 6E, Linksys, Motion Sensing, CES 2021, CES
