Lenovo has announced a brand new product 'ThinkSmart View', a dedicated personal business communications device for conducting Microsoft Teams audio and video calls. Instead of centring around Google's home AI, the system is essentially powered by Microsoft Teams, TechCrunch reported on Friday. The device is expected to be available starting this month, at $349 or $449 with an included pair of ThinkPad X1 ANC Bluetooth headset.

The new smart display has an 8-inch touchscreen along with an integrated camera microphone and speakers. The Lenovo smart display features a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera - with privacy shutter - and a dual microphone array, plus a 1.75-inch 10 watt full-range speaker for audio.

It is powered by the Qualcomm APQ8053 system-on-chip (SoC). It is Bluetooth-enabled for pairing with headsets. It has 4GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC storage and weighs 2.2 pounds.

In addition to the new ThinkSmart View smart display, Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkCentre M90a AIO that will hit stores in June this year with a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 78,800). The machine carries 10th generation Intel Core processors and features a 23.8-inch full-HD display. it also comes with optional PrivacyGuard and has an IR camera with ThinkShutter for the webcam.

ThinkCentre M90a AIO flaunts a 23.8-inch full-HD display

Lenovo has also brought the 27-inch ThinkVision Creator Extreme HDR1000 display. There is also the ThinkVision T34w-20 34-inch 21:9 1500R curved display with a USB Type-C one cable solution that uses a Smart Power technology to deliver up to 75W power, data, and video throughput.

Further, the list of new launches by Lenovo includes the QHD 27-inch monitor called the ThinkVision P27h-20 and 23.8-inch ThinkVision T24v-20 with a full-HD IR camera that supports Windows Hello and includes ThinkShutter physical webcam shutter. The company also brought the Bluetooth 5-supported ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II that works with Microsoft Swift Pair and is touted to deliver up to two months of battery life on a single charge.

ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity

The Lenovo ThinkCreator Extreme will arrive in April this year with a starting price of $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,79,300), while the ThinkVision T34w-20 and ThinkVision P27h-20 both will debut in March with a starting price of $499 (roughly Rs. 35,800). The ThinkVision T24v-20 will hit stores in April at a starting price of $264 (roughly Rs. 19,000). Moreover, the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II will be available for purchase starting May 2020 with a price tag of $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,200).

