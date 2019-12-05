Technology News
Lenovo Smart Display 7, Smart Bulb, and Smart Camera Launched in India

Lenovo is making the Internet-of-Things a bit more accessible.

By | Updated: 5 December 2019 13:05 IST
Lenovo Smart Display 7, Smart Bulb, and Smart Camera Launched in India

The 7-inch Smart Display features Google Assistant with visual cues

Highlights
  • A new range of smart devices has been launched by Lenovo
  • The Smart Display 7, Smart Bulb, and Smart Camera have been launched
  • The Smart Display 7 is priced at Rs. 8,999

Lenovo is best known for its PCs, laptops, and computing products, but the Chinese company is also taking the smart devices segment seriously. The company has now launched three new smart home products in India - Lenovo Smart Display 7, Lenovo Smart Bulb, and Lenovo Smart Camera. While the price of the Smart Display 7 is Rs. 8,999, the other two products will have pricing and availability announced in the coming weeks. The three products make use of Google Assistant to offer smart home connectivity and remote functionality.

The first product in the new series is the Lenovo Smart Display 7, which is part of the company's range of smart speakers with displays. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the Smart Display 7 sits between the Rs. 5,999 Lenovo Smart Clock and Rs. 14,999 Lenovo Smart Display. The device has a 7-inch display and support for Google Assistant with full visual cues; users will be able to give voice commands to Google Assistant through the always-on microphone.

Thanks to the display, not only will Google Assistant respond through voice responses, but the system will also be able to show relevant information on the screen, such as music album art, navigation and maps, weather, and the news, among others. The display on the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is smaller than on the Rs. 14,999 Smart Display, with the speaker sitting below the screen. The product will be available on lenovo.com, Flipkart, and at Croma and Lenovo exclusive stores across the country.

Lenovo also announced the Smart Bulb and Smart Camera, two additional ecosystem products that can be used with Google Assistant. The former can be controlled by voice or remotely through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and allows for adjusting the brightness, colour, and temperature. The latter is a remote, wide field-of-view camera for home use and monitoring, and also allows two-way communication thanks to a built in microphone and speaker. Pricing and availability for these two products hasn't been announced.

Lenovo Smart Display 7

Lenovo Smart Display 7

ModelSmart Display 7
Touch PadYes
Display includedYes
Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Smart Display 7, Lenovo Smart Bulb, Lenovo Smart Camera
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Lenovo Smart Display 7, Smart Bulb, and Smart Camera Launched in India
