Lenovo Smart Display 7, Smart Bulb, and Smart Camera Launched in India

Lenovo is best known for its PCs, laptops, and computing products, but the Chinese company is also taking the smart devices segment seriously. The company has now launched three new smart home products in India - Lenovo Smart Display 7, Lenovo Smart Bulb, and Lenovo Smart Camera. While the price of the Smart Display 7 is Rs. 8,999, the other two products will have pricing and availability announced in the coming weeks. The three products make use of Google Assistant to offer smart home connectivity and remote functionality.

The first product in the new series is the Lenovo Smart Display 7, which is part of the company's range of smart speakers with displays. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the Smart Display 7 sits between the Rs. 5,999 Lenovo Smart Clock and Rs. 14,999 Lenovo Smart Display. The device has a 7-inch display and support for Google Assistant with full visual cues; users will be able to give voice commands to Google Assistant through the always-on microphone.

Thanks to the display, not only will Google Assistant respond through voice responses, but the system will also be able to show relevant information on the screen, such as music album art, navigation and maps, weather, and the news, among others. The display on the Lenovo Smart Display 7 is smaller than on the Rs. 14,999 Smart Display, with the speaker sitting below the screen. The product will be available on lenovo.com, Flipkart, and at Croma and Lenovo exclusive stores across the country.

Lenovo also announced the Smart Bulb and Smart Camera, two additional ecosystem products that can be used with Google Assistant. The former can be controlled by voice or remotely through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and allows for adjusting the brightness, colour, and temperature. The latter is a remote, wide field-of-view camera for home use and monitoring, and also allows two-way communication thanks to a built in microphone and speaker. Pricing and availability for these two products hasn't been announced.