Lenovo on Monday added two devices to its smart home product portfolio in India - the Lenovo Smart Clock and Lenovo Smart Display. Both the devices come with Google Assistant support and will go on sale starting early September in India. The Lenovo Smart Clock relies on voice and touch inputs, and can be used for a variety of tasks such as setting up an alarm, checking the calendar, playing podcasts, and even enjoying TV shows while working in tandem with Chromecast. The Lenovo Smart Display is a typical Google Assistant-integrated smart display that can be also be used for video calling among a host of other tasks.

Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock price in India

The Lenovo Smart Display has been priced at Rs. 14,999 in India, while the Lenovo Smart Clock carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999. Both the devices will be up for grabs starting early September, and can be purchased from Flipkart. Interested buyers can register their interest in the device by tapping on the Notify Me button on Flipkart starting August 28.

Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock specifications and features.

The Lenovo Smart Display features a full-HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS display with an 86-degree viewing angle and comes with dual 10W full-range speakers and an equal number of passive tweeters. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Home Hub Platform based on the Snapdragon 624 paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

It also comes equipped with a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera for facilitating video calls, while dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE handle connectivity. The device can be used for media playback from services like YouTube and Spotify, and can act a media viewer by syncing up with Google Photos. It also offers navigation information and can connect with other smart home appliances. Additionally, Lenovo Smart Display comes equipped with a dedicated privacy shutter switch for the camera to safeguard users' privacy.

As for the Lenovo Smart Clock, it is a digital smart clock that relies on the Google Assistant as well as touch inputs on its 4-inch display for tasks like accessing calendar entries, music playback, setting up routines, and more. It can also be connected as part of a smart home network for easy access and control of devices such as a smart light, security cameras, and more.