Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential will go on sale from February 19.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 February 2021 17:41 IST
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential shows you real-time information like the current temperature

Highlights
  • Lenovo Smart Clock Essential was initially launched in Europe
  • The smart clock comes with a 1.5W speaker
  • Lenovo Smart Clock Essential includes a night light

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has debuted in India. The connected digital clock that includes Google Assistant was initially launched in Europe in September last year. It comes as a watered-down version of the Lenovo Smart Clock that was launched in the Indian market in 2019. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features an easy-to-read LED display that shows real-time information, including the weather and temperature, at a glance. The clock also comes with an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the featured display.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential price in India, availability

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential price in India is set at Rs. 4,499. The clock will be available for purchase starting 12am (midnight) on February 19 via Flipkart and Lenovo.com. It comes in a Soft Touch Grey colour option. It will also go on sale through offline retail channels at a later stage.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential specifications

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features a 4-inch LED display and is powered by an Amlogic A113X SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 512MB of eMMC storage. The clock comes with a 1.5W speaker that delivers a peak power of 3W. Further, it includes two microphones and comes with an inbuilt night light (with 31 lumens brightness) that helps you walk around in the night, without bumping into things or needing to switch on the lights in your room. There is also an integrated USB port to let you put your phone and other devices on charge.

Lenovo has provided a microphone mute toggle on the Smart Clock Essential to let you disable the inbuilt microphones when it's idle.

It can also be used to set alarms. The clock offers you smart alarm suggestions based on your next day's calendar events. There are also sunrise alarms that gradually increase the colour and brightness of the display before ringing the alarm.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support. It measures 121x64x83mm and weighs 240 grams.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

