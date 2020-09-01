Technology News
loading

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-in Google Assistant Launched

The new Lenovo smart clock will be available for around Rs. 5,200.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 September 2020 15:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-in Google Assistant Launched

Alarms can be set on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential using either voice or buttons

Highlights
  • Smart Watch Essential lets you set alarms, reminders, and more
  • It comes with a built-in Google Assistant; alarms can be set using voice
  • The smart clock has a built-in night light

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has been launched as a smaller, more affordable version of the Lenovo Smart Clock. It offers full voice support with built-in Google Assistant, and “goes with every room and every mood,” as per the company. Besides setting alarms, the Smart Clock Essential lets you set reminders, create shopping lists, check the weather and temperature, and control other smart devices in the house. The smart clock will be available for purchase starting this month.

Lenovo said that with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, you will be able to check the LED display for real-time information from almost any angle or brightness through an ambient light sensor. Alternately, you can use Google Assistant and ask for the time, too.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes at a price of EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200) and will be available for purchase starting this month.

Alarms can be set using either voice or buttons. The Smart Watch Essential comes with a built-in night light and an integrated USB port that makes it a helpful night-time companion.

“Lenovo Smart Clock Essential extends the same hands-free, time-saving convenience to the rest of the home, offering full voice support with Google Assistant,” Lenovo said in a statement.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential can also be used to control other smart home devices. Using the smart clock and Google Assistant, you can give demands to dim the lights, play music and podcasts, set reminders, and more.

This product is the upgraded version of the Lenovo Smart Clock that was launched last year.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential specifications

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes with a 4-inch LED display that has 31 lumens of brightness and is powered by an Amlogic A113X SoC. There is also a 1.5-inch 3W speaker, along with two microphones. The smart speaker comes with 4GB of RAM and 512MB of eMMC storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0. Besides, you'll get dedicated buttons, namely microphone mute toggle, play, alarm, and volume controls. Besides, the speaker measures 121x64x83mm and weighs 240 grams.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Model Smart Clock Essential
Color Soft Touch Grey
Display included Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, Google Assistant, Smart Clock Essential
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Shipments in India Delayed, Xiaomi Now Promises to Ship By December

Related Stories

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-in Google Assistant Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  3. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  4. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. Last Tweet From Chadwick Boseman's Account Becomes Most Liked Ever
  8. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  9. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched
  10. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-in Google Assistant Launched
  2. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Shipments in India Delayed, Xiaomi Now Promises to Ship by December 1
  3. Realme V3 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 8T Image Allegedly Leaked in Latest Android 11 Developer Preview for OnePlus 8 Series
  5. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Supreme Court Gives Telcos 10 Years to Pay AGR Dues to Government
  7. Compaq Smart TVs Launched in India, Hex QLED TV Range Starts at Rs. 59,999
  8. Apple Said to Be Preparing 75 Million 5G iPhone Units Alongside New Watch, iPad Models
  9. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro With 2K OLED Display Launched, Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 Debuts As Well
  10. Google’s ‘Sabrina’ Android TV Dongle Surfaces on Retailer Sites, Price Leaked: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com