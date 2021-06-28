Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Google Assistant has just been launched. The Smart Clock 2 offers an optional wireless smartphone charger that provides an ambient light on the clock's base while docked. The Chinese tech giant claims that Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is made from recycled, soft-touch fabric is offered in three colour variants. The clock also comes with a 4-inch touchscreen that shows the time, weather, and a slideshow of images from Google Photos from the connected smartphone. Lenovo Smart Clock 2 also doubles up as a smart speaker.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 price, availability

Lenovo on Monday announced the upcoming Lenovo Smart Clock 2. The smart clock will be available to purchase starting August 2021. Lenovo's US website lists the Smart Clock 2 to be 'Coming Soon.' However, the tech giant has revealed in a press release that the smart clock is priced at EUR 89.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000). It will be offered in three colour options — Abyss Blue, Heather Grey, and Shadow Black. There is no information when Lenovo Smart Clock 2 will be available in India.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 specifications

The recently launched Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features an angled 4-inch touchscreen display that shows vital information such as the time, weather, and a slideshow of images from Google Photos. The body is wrapped in a recycled, soft-touch fabric and houses two buttons at the top that controls the volume for the front-firing, 3W speakers. The bottom part of the speaker sports a power jack and a microphone mute switch.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 hasn't gotten rid of a USB Type-A port completely. Users can purchase an additional 10W wireless charging dock that houses the USB Type-A port and provides an ambient night light. The dock connects to the Smart Clock 2 via pogo pins. Once the dock is connected, the Smart Clock 2 acts as a night light, stereo radio, charging pad, and a bedside assistant - powered by Google Assistant.

Under the hood, the Smart Clock 2 is powered by a MediaTek MT8167S paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is larger than any of its predecessors — Lenovo Smart Clock and Lenovo Smart Clock Essential — measuring at 113.48x93.3x71.33mm and weighs 298 grams without the wireless charging dock. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth v4.2. It also comes with a light sensor and an accelerometer.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.