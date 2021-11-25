Technology News
iRobot Roomba, Braava Series Get Big Discounts During Black Friday Sale

iRobot's Black Friday Sale will be live from November 26 to November 28.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 November 2021 14:58 IST
iRobot Roomba, Braava Series Get Big Discounts During Black Friday Sale

Photo Credit: iRobot

iRobot Roomba, Braava lineup will get discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 during the limited period sale

Highlights
  • iRobot Roomba consists of Roomba 698, i3, i3+, i7, i7+, and s9+ models
  • iRobot Braava Jet M6 cleans using wet mops instead of vacuuming
  • iRobot introduced the first Roomba in 2002

iRobot has announced a special Black Friday Sale for its products starting this Friday. iRobot's Roomba and Braava lineup of products will be offered on discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 12,000, respectively. The Roomba lineup getting the discounts consists of Roomba 698, Roomba i3, Roomba i3+, Roomba i7, Roomba i7+, and Roomba s9+. Roomba is a robot vacuum cleaner and an industry pioneer which was launched in 2002. Braava series comprises the Braava Jet M6 mopping robot.

iRobot Roomba, Braava price in India, sale offers

During the upcoming Black Friday Sale from November 26 to November 28, iRobot will be offering discounts on most of the products in its range. iRobot Roomba 698 is being offered with a discount of Rs. 4,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 19,900. The Roomba i3 and Roomba i3+ (review) get Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 as discounts and are now available for Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 44,900, respectively.

Moving on to the other mid-range robot vacuum cleaners from iRobot, the Roomba i7 and Roomba i7+ get Rs. 15,000 off during the upcoming Black Friday Sale. They will now be available for Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 59,900, respectively. The top-of-the-range Roomba s9+ gets the biggest discount from the entire lineup. After applying the Rs. 20,000 discount, customers will be able to purchase it for Rs. 1,29,900 during the limit period sale.

One of the more niche products that iRobot offers is the Braava series of wet mop cleaning robots. The Braava Jet M6 (review) doesn't vacuum the surface but rather cleans through wet mops and comes with the expected connectivity and smart features. iRobot, during the Black Friday Sale, is offering the wet mop cleaning robot with a discount of Rs. 12,000, bringing down the price from Rs. 56,900 to Rs. 44,900.

iRobot's lineup of Roomba and Braava cleaning robots can be purchased via the official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iRobot, iRobot Roomba, iRobot Roomba 698, iRobot Roomba i3, iRobot Roomba i3 Plus, iRobot Roomba i7, iRobot Roomba i7 Plus, iRobot Roomba s9 Plus, iRobot Braava, iRobot Braava Jet M6, iRobot Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Sale
Satvik Khare
Moto G51 5G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Be Company's First 5G G-Series Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000

iRobot Roomba, Braava Series Get Big Discounts During Black Friday Sale
