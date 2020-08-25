Technology News
iRobot Launches New Platform to Make Roomba, Other Robot Cleaners ‘Smarter’

The iRobot Genius Home Intelligence will give users a better level of personalisation and control over their cleaning robots.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 August 2020 17:23 IST
iRobot Home Intelligence platform will help the robots figure out which areas need the most cleaning

Highlights
  • Users will have more control over their cleaning robots
  • It will be rolled out via a software update
  • Applicable for Roomba and other Wi-Fi connected products of iRobot

iRobot is rolling out a new robot platform called iRobot Genius Home Intelligence that will give users a better level of personalisation and control over their cleaning robots. The platform will be available for the Roomba robot vacuum, the Braava jet robot mop, and other Wi-Fi connected products of iRobot. The platform works with an app that supports cleaning based on the habits and personal preferences of the user, and also provide a greater insight into the robot's cleaning performance.

iRobot Home Intelligence platform will help the robots figure out which areas need the most cleaning, and what time of the day it needs to be done. The iRobot Home App that works with all Wi-Fi connected iRobot products, aims to give a greater insight into the robot's cleaning performance and free the customers of daily cleaning while they live and work at home.

The iRobot Home Intelligence and the iRobot Home App will be available to customers worldwide via a software update that rolls out today.

“Robotic intelligence must break free from the limits of autonomy and become true cleaning partners,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, in a statement. “Our robot intelligence is personalized and responsive to the user's habits and preferences, giving them greater control over when, where, and how their robots clean. iRobot Genius™ unlocks the full potential of our connected products, giving them the ability to do more now and get even smarter over time through over-the-air updates.”

Clean Zones is a feature available on the platform that will allow certain iRobot devices (Roomba i7/i7+ and s9/s9+ robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops) to use AI to automatically detect and suggest Clean Zones around specific objects in the area, such as tables or sofas. Users can also customise Smart Maps by deciding the Clean Zone that will ensure targeted cleaning in specific areas, or around objects that attract the most messes.

iRobot Genius Home Intelligence will also have event-based automations that will let the robots know the ideal time to start or stop cleaning, based on prompts defined by the user. It is also possible to integrate the iRobot Wi-Fi connected products with other household devices, without leaving the iRobot Home App. Through recommended cleaning schedules that are based on users common cleaning patterns, the cleaning robot can provide room-specific recommendations, such as vacuuming the living room on Friday evenings, or the kitchen after meals. Using the ‘Favourites' feature, users can create, and accesses their own pre-set cleaning routines.

This new platform will also enable iRobot products to go beyond basic scheduling and unlock other location-based and smart home device integrations, such as areas to avoid, and seasonal cleanings.

