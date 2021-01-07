Intel RealSense ID has been introduced as a facial recognition system that will let users unlock things with a glance. Intel RealSense ID combines an active depth sensor with a specialised neural network that the company says is designed to deliver secure, accurate, and user-aware facial authentication. The Face ID-like system works with smart locks, ATMs, gate access control, and more. Intel RealSense ID will be available at the end of Q1 2021 and can be shipped to most countries, including India.

Intel RealSense ID price, availability

Intel RealSense ID F455 Peripheral is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,300). Intel RealSense ID F450 Module, on the other hand, is available in a 10-pack and is priced at $750 (roughly Rs. 55,100). Intel RealSense ID can be pre-ordered right now but will be shipped in the first week of March. The credit-card sized product can be shipped to most countries, including India, as per the official website.

Intel RealSense ID features

Intel RealSense ID uses two camera lenses and sensors that can capture depth. As per Intel, traditional authentication methods tend to leave users vulnerable to ID theft and security breaches, which is why companies and individuals are turning to face-authentication technology.

Intel RealSense ID has inbuilt anti-spoofing technology to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos, or masks, as per the company. It claims to provide a one-in-a-million false acceptance rate.

The Face ID-like technology adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses, as per Intel. The company says that RealSense ID combines depth with a specialised neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip (SoC), and embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely.

According to Intel, RealSense ID has an easy enrolment process and doesn't require any network setup. Intel stresses on privacy and says that the solution is only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user. The company claims that the solution is privacy driven and that the ID processes all facial images locally and encrypts all data.

