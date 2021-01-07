Technology News
loading

Intel RealSense ID Facial Recognition System Launched, Can Be Used With ATMs and Smart Locks

Intel RealSense ID price starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,300) and will start shipping in March.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 January 2021 17:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel RealSense ID Facial Recognition System Launched, Can Be Used With ATMs and Smart Locks

Intel RealSense ID adapts to users over time as they change physical features, as per the company

Highlights
  • Intel RealSense ID uses two camera lens and sensors that capture depth
  • Intel says it comes with anti-spoofing technology
  • Intel RealSense ID can be shipped to most countries, including India

Intel RealSense ID has been introduced as a facial recognition system that will let users unlock things with a glance. Intel RealSense ID combines an active depth sensor with a specialised neural network that the company says is designed to deliver secure, accurate, and user-aware facial authentication. The Face ID-like system works with smart locks, ATMs, gate access control, and more. Intel RealSense ID will be available at the end of Q1 2021 and can be shipped to most countries, including India.

Intel RealSense ID price, availability

Intel RealSense ID F455 Peripheral is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,300). Intel RealSense ID F450 Module, on the other hand, is available in a 10-pack and is priced at $750 (roughly Rs. 55,100). Intel RealSense ID can be pre-ordered right now but will be shipped in the first week of March. The credit-card sized product can be shipped to most countries, including India, as per the official website.

Intel RealSense ID features

Intel RealSense ID uses two camera lenses and sensors that can capture depth. As per Intel, traditional authentication methods tend to leave users vulnerable to ID theft and security breaches, which is why companies and individuals are turning to face-authentication technology.

Intel RealSense ID has inbuilt anti-spoofing technology to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos, or masks, as per the company. It claims to provide a one-in-a-million false acceptance rate.

The Face ID-like technology adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses, as per Intel. The company says that RealSense ID combines depth with a specialised neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip (SoC), and embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely.

According to Intel, RealSense ID has an easy enrolment process and doesn't require any network setup. Intel stresses on privacy and says that the solution is only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user. The company claims that the solution is privacy driven and that the ID processes all facial images locally and encrypts all data.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel RealSense ID, Intel, Facial Recognition
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets News and Interests Widget for Insider Members: All the Details
Intel RealSense ID Facial Recognition System Launched, Can Be Used With ATMs and Smart Locks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Mi A3 Starts Getting Second Android 11 Update After Major Issues With First
  4. Mi 10i Review
  5. LG Gram 2021 Lineup of Laptop Models Announced Ahead of CES 2021
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  7. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  8. iPhone 12 Cost 21 Percent More to Make Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
  9. Lava Launches BeFIT Fitness Band and Zup Phone Upgrade Programme
  10. iPhone 12 mini US Sales Disappointing After Launch: CIRP
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel RealSense ID Facial Recognition System Launched, Can Be Used With ATMs and Smart Locks
  2. Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets News and Interests Widget for Insider Members: All the Details
  3. Realme V15 5G With Triple Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Edge Getting History, Tab Sync Features a Year After Launch: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Accidentally Suggested by Belgian Carrier Voo
  6. Lava BeFIT Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India; Zup Phone Upgrade Programme Introduced
  7. Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 Launched, Lava MyZ Customisable Phone Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung to Showcase Portable Oxygen Storage Device, Food and Wine Pairing Service, Online K-Pop Training at CES 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com