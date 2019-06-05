Technology News

Ikea Teams Up With Ori on Robotic Furniture to Help You Save Space

A commercial launch is set for 2020, in densely populated Hong Kong and Japan to begin with.

By | Updated: 5 June 2019 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ikea Teams Up With Ori on Robotic Furniture to Help You Save Space

Ikea has teamed up with US startup Ori for the development of a robotic piece of furniture aimed at helping people make more efficient use of tiny living spaces.

The world's biggest furniture brand unveiled on Tuesday the moving room divider that, depending on needs throughout the day, doubles as bed, walk-in closet or sofa, or frees up a separate workspace.

A commercial launch is set for 2020, in densely populated Hong Kong and Japan to begin with, the company said.

"With robotics, you transform space, especially for those who live in extremely small spaces. It's a need that they have and why not use the technology that's out there," Seana Strawn, product developer for innovations at the furniture group's range development leg Ikea of Sweden.

Strawn said in an interview that Ikea had been working with Ori on the product, which is operated through a touchpad, for two years.

The piece is built on a robotic platform developed by Ori, which already sells shape-shifting furniture in the United States under its own brand and which is eying a broader customer base through Ikea's budget-price strategy and global footprint.

"This is technology, robotics and design coming together to solve a problem that needs to be solved: As living spaces become smaller and smaller we can't keep using all the same furniture we've been using for many years," Ori CEO Hasier Larrea said.

"We need to think of a new generation of furniture. You can almost call it furniture with superpowers," he told Reuters.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ori, Ikea
Huawei Maimang 8 With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
'Sign In With Apple' Button Should Be Placed Above Google, Facebook's, Company Says
Honor Smartphones
Ikea Teams Up With Ori on Robotic Furniture to Help You Save Space
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's New Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calling, 3GB Data
  2. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. How Are You, Tim Apple? Indian Student Asks Cook
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  6. Mi Band 4 Set to Launch on June 11, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. OnePlus 7 Review
  8. Sony Launches a New 2.1 Channel Soundbar in India
  9. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  10. Samsung Galaxy A80 Gets Listed on India Website, Launch Imminent
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.