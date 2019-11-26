Huawei has added a new 75-inch smart TV to its Smart Screen portfolio, which already had a 65-inch variant as well. The Huawei Smart Screen V75 packs a 75-inch Quantum Dot 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs HarmonyOS 1.0 and features a pop-up camera as well. Huawei has also launched the Sound X smart speaker that has been designed in collaboration with Devialet and is claimed to provide high-resolution lossless sound output. It features dual 60W subwoofers and offers 360-degree surround sound experience, aside from dual-speaker stereo mode support for pairing up two units of the Huawei Sound X smart speaker.

Starting with the Huawei Smart Screen V75 smart TV, it flaunts the same design as its smaller 65-inch sibling and has a similar metallic build with black and mocha gold colour options. It features a pop-up camera that is inclined at a 10-degree angle for a more optimal video chat experience. The Huawei smart TV packs a 75-inch Quantum Dot Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with 100 percent NTSC colour gamut, 750 nits of peak brightness, and 178-degree viewing angle.

The panel offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and has 16:9 aspect ratio. The smart TV is powered by the quad-core Hongjun 818 SoC paired with Mali G51 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It runs the in-house HarmonyOS 1.0 on the software side and comes with the Xiaoyi voice assistant. The Huawei Smart Screen V75 smart TV packs 6 full-range speakers, a couple of tweeters, a pair of passive radiators, and a woofer with a net output of 65W and 5.1 multichannel audio support. It is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs 1,30,000) and will go up for pre-order in China starting December 12.

The Huawei Sound X smart speaker is now up for pre-orders in China

As for the Huawei Sound X smart speaker, it has been designed in collaboration with French audio technology company Devialet. Huawei's smart speaker borrows some design elements from the Apple HomePod, but it comes in a jet black colour. It packs dual 60W subwoofers and offers 360-degree surround sound experience. It supports the Huawei HiLink smart home connectivity toolkit, stereo pairing for connecting two units of the device, and hi-res lossless audio output support.

Huawei Sound X employs six mid-range tweeters that take advantage of the in-house Histen sound algorithms and also utilises the Push-Push vibration balance acoustic design to deliver better sound output. It is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT8518 processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is now up for pre-order in China priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) from VMall, and comes in a single Starry Night colour option. However, there is no word on its international availability yet.