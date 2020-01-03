Smart security cameras of all sizes and shapes have cropped up everywhere in the last couple of years. While all of them promise to deliver security, not all of them are really smart enough. In an incident that sheds more light on how smart security cameras can actually pose serious issues, a Xiaomi Mijia camera user reported receiving still images from random security cameras when he tried to stream video from his own camera to a Google Nest Hub. Google has now shut down Xiaomi's Nest integration after the issue was reported to the company.

A Reddit user reported the issue that was then picked up by Android Police. The user claimed his Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP Security Camera was linked to his Google account to make it work with other Nest devices via the Mi Home app. He also claimed that both the Xiaomi camera and the Nest Hub was recently purchased.

When contacted, Google shut down Xiaomi devices' access to Nest Hub and Google Assistant. In a statement given to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said, "We're aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we're disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices."

The Reddit user posted videos, showing still from other security camera showing up on his Google Nest Hub. The user claims he saw images of someone sleeping in a chair and even a baby in a crib. Google is now in touch with the user but Xiaomi is yet to respond, notes The Verge.

Smart home security cameras haven't had a great track record, to begin with. Earlier in September last year, a hacker allegedly spoke to a couple via their home camera and even played vulgar music. The couple had installed a Google Nest system (camera, doorbell, and a thermostat) in their house in 2018.