Technology News
loading

Google’s New Nest Smart Speaker Revealed, Could Launch Soon

Google looks to be going forward with the ‘Nest’ branding for its new smart speaker.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 July 2020 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google’s New Nest Smart Speaker Revealed, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Home could finally have a successor

Highlights
  • Google has shared an image of its new Nest smart speaker
  • The device is the successor to the Google Home series
  • The Google Nest Mini was launched late last year

Google has revealed a fresh and official image of the new Nest smart speaker that is expected to be the successor to the Google Home series. The range is in much need of an update, with Google having launched the original Google Home globally back in late 2016. The new product is in line with Google's new Nest branding for its smart home products, as the company looks to step up its product portfolio to take on Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers.

The image, shared by Google with various tech publications, including Engadget, shows a fair amount of detail on the new Google Nest speaker. The device is shown standing upright and has indicator lights at the front, along with a fabric-wrapped exterior. A cable can be seen extending out the back for power, but the back of the smart speaker itself can't be seen.

No other details have been revealed for now, including when the new Google Nest will be launched, how much it will cost, and if it will even be called Google Nest. We can speculate that it will be similar in size and features to the Google Home smart speaker. The styling and general look is similar to that of the Google Nest Mini, launched in late 2019 as the successor to the Google Home Mini. The company also launched the Google Nest Hub late last year, which is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, and has a 7-inch touch screen. Obviously, the device will use Google Assistant for voice assistant features.

Google will be looking to take on the Amazon Echo series, and this new Google Nest device seems to be specifically competing with the recently launched Amazon Echo (3rd Gen). It's likely that the new device will launch later this year, although there's no official word on when the launch is for the time being. Since Google is selling the Nest Mini and Nest Hub in India, the new Nest speaker will also likely launch in the country.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Nest, Google Home, Smart Speaker
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Poco M2 Pro: Did We Really Need a Redmi Note 9 Pro Clone?
Fortnite Creator Epic Games Gets $250 Million Investment From Sony

Related Stories

Google’s New Nest Smart Speaker Revealed, Could Launch Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  5. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  6. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  8. Watch the ‘Dil Bechara’ Title Track With Sushant Singh Rajput
  9. Apple Releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 First Public Beta Builds
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Finally Returns to the Market After 4 Months on July 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony to Invest $250 Million in Epic Games for Minority Stake
  2. Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera With 8K Video Recording Support Launched, EOS R6 Debuts as Well
  3. Fortnite Creator Epic Games Gets $250 Million Investment From Sony
  4. Google’s New Nest Smart Speaker Revealed, Could Launch Soon
  5. Crash Bandicoot Comes to Mobiles With Endless Runner on iOS and Android
  6. Android 11 Will Not Come With Scrolling Screenshot Support, Google Reveals
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G’s First Sale in Four Months to Take Place on July 13: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Dell XPS Desktop Refresh With 10th Generation Intel Processors, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs Launched
  9. ‘Dil Bechara’: Watch the Title Track Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput
  10. TikTok Says Removed Over 49 Million Videos in Second Half of 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com