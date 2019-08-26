Technology News
Google Nest Hub Smart Display With Touchscreen, Built-in Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 9,999

Google Nest Hub comes bundled with Mi Security Camera worth Rs. 1,799 under a limited-period offer.

26 August 2019
Google Nest Hub Smart Display With Touchscreen, Built-in Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 9,999

Google Nest Hub was unveiled globally back in October last year

Highlights
  • Google Nest Hub price in India is set at Rs. 9,999
  • Mi Security Camera bundle can be availed through Flipkart and Tata Cliq
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 competes against Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub, originally called the Google Home Hub, has been launched in India. The smart display is designed to control over 200 million devices from more than 3,500 brands, including LG, Oakter, Philips Hue, Syska, TP-Link, Xiaomi, and Yeelight among others. Also, the Google Nest Hub comes with the Google Assistant integration to let you control all the compatible connected devices in your home directly using your voice. Google has additionally optimised the YouTube experience specifically for the Nest Hub to offer you video content out-of-the-box.

Google Nest Hub price in India, launch offers

The Google Nest Hub price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999. The device is available for purchase through Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Moreover, it flaunts Chalk and Charcoal colour options.

As a launch offer, Google has bundled Xiaomi's Mi Security Camera worth Rs. 1,799 with the Nest Hub. The limited-period offer can be availed through Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

To recall, the Google Nest Hub debuted as the Google Home Hub back in October last year. It is currently on sale in the US at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,100).

The Google Nest Hub is competing against the Amazon Echo Show 5 that was launched in India back in late May with a price tag of Rs. 8,999.

Google Nest Hub specifications, features

Using the Google Assistant integration, the Google Nest Hub understands your voice commands. It also includes various Google services, including Google Search, YouTube, and Google Photos. This means you can ask about a place, watch your favourite video, or just view your recent memories with family or friends through the Nest Hub.

Similar to a Google Home speaker, the Nest Hub comes with Voice Match that is touted to recognise multiple voices to provide a personalised experience. The device also supports Routines that help perform a series of actions by receiving a single voice command. For instance, you can say, "Hey Google, Goodnight" to let the device set an alarm, turn off the connected lights and TV, and play soothing music.

Google has also provided various Digital Wellbeing features on the Nest Hub. You can enable or disable options such as Only allow non-explicit music, YouTube Restricted Mode, and Allow Assistant Answers to adjust the experience as per your preferences.

Aside from the preloaded features, the Google Nest Hub works with a list of content providers. Google has revealed that the users would be able to watch recipe videos on the Nest Hub through NDTV Food, Archana's Kitchen, Tarladalal.com, Sifybawarchi, and Swasthi's Recipes. Similarly, there is news content from NDTV and other outlets as well as kids videos from Pikachu and Chhota Bheem. The device also offers music from YouTube Music, Gaana, Saavn, Spotify, and Wynk.

Unlike the Home speakers, the Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch touchscreen panel. The device also has two far-field microphones, a full-range speaker, and an Ambient EQ light sensor. Google has provided Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0 on the connectivity front. Lastly, the device measures 118x178.5x67.3mm and weighs 480 grams.

Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub

ModelNest Hub
ColorChalk, Charcoal
Power Requirement15W
Network connectivityBluetooth, Wi-Fi
Display includedYes
Google Nest Hub price in India, Google Nest Hub specifications, Google Nest Hub, Google Home Hub, Google Nest, Google Home, Google
