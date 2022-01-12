Technology News
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display With Multi-Room Control Launched in India

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) price in India is set at Rs. 7,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 January 2022 13:15 IST
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display With Multi-Room Control Launched in India

Photo Credit: Google

Google Nest Hub second-generation is offered in Charcoal and Chalk colour options

Highlights
  • Google Nest Hub sports an edgeless floating display design
  • It does not get a camera for additional privacy of the users
  • Google Nest Hub is constructed using recycled materials

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) was launched in India on Wednesday. It features an edgeless glass display that can be doubled up as a digital photo frame. The smart display from Google has the same audio technology as Google Nest Audio, giving it a 50 percent boost in bass over the original Google Nest Hub. The second-generation smart display from the search giant also has multi-room control, making it easier to group multiple cast-enabled Nest devices. Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is constructed using recycled materials.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) price in India, availability

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs. 7,999. Google's latest smart display is available to purchase from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq. Google mentions that the new Nest Hub will be available through more retail outlets later this year. It is available to purchase starting today, January 12, and is offered in Chalk and Charcoal colour options.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) features

The second-generation Google Nest Hub features an edgeless display, and when not in use, doubles up as a digital photo frame. Google mentions that the new Nest Hub is constructed using recycled materials. Its plastic mechanical parts contain 54 percent recycled post-consumer plastic. The edgeless display also has a floating design with no visible housing plastic in the front.

As for the audio, Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) features the same audio technology as Google Nest Audio. This gives it a claimed 50 percent boost in bass over the original Google Nest Hub. It also has support for Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Furthermore, users can also stream video content via YouTube and Netflix. The Google Assistant now has a third microphone to hear users better.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) also has multi-room control that lets it group up with other Cast-enabled Nest devices such as speakers, smart displays, or Chromecasts. It also works with the new connectivity standard – Matter – that was created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance for simplifying control of smart home devices.

The smart display from Google is designed with keeping in mind the privacy of the users. It focusses on keeping a user's information safe, treating it responsibly, and putting the user in control. Like the original Nest Hub, the second generation Google Nest Hub also lacks a camera, and the microphone can be shut off using the slider on the hardware at the back of the device.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Color Chalk, Charcoal
Power Requirement AC Adaptor
Network connectivity Bluetooth
Display included Yes
Satvik Khare
