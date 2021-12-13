Technology News
loading

Google Nest Smart Speakers, Displays Add Support for Apple Music in India, Four More Countries

Subscribers can also set Apple Music as the default streaming service on their Nest devices.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2021 19:12 IST
Google Nest Smart Speakers, Displays Add Support for Apple Music in India, Four More Countries

Photo Credit: Google

Google Nest devices first added support for Apple Music in five countries last year

Highlights
  • Apple Music support on Nest devices has expanded to five new countries
  • Users can set Apple Music as the default streaming service
  • Google Assistant integration is also available for voice controls

Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays have added support for Apple Music in India and four other countries, allowing users to listen to their favourite tracks and playlists on Google's smart devices. The company announced it was expanding support for Apple Music on Nest devices on Monday to five new countries, allowing Nest device owners who are subscribed to Apple's music streaming service to listen to music on these devices. Meanwhile, users will be also able to set Apple Music as the default music streaming service using the Google Home app, according to the company.

The company first began rolling out support for Apple Music on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart home speakers in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US last year. On Monday, Google announced via a press release that it was expanding support for Apple Music on Nest smart speakers and displays in India, along with Australia Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. The latest announcement brings the integration to a total of 10 countries to date.

According to Google, Nest devices like Google Nest Audio, Nest mini, Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max will be able to play music from users who listen to Apple Music. Users will be able to use voice controls to search for songs, albums or playlists, and control playback. They can also use Google Assistant to play tracks based on activity, genre, and mood, according to Google.

In order to begin streaming music from Apple Music on their Nest smart devices, users will have to open the Google Home app, then link their Apple Music account inside the Google Home app to get started. They can then simply ask Google Assistant to begin playing music, or stream a specific playlist, according to the company.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Wall mountable
  • Louder than the Google Home Mini
  • Good voice recognition
  • Bad
  • Average audio quality
  • Sounds shrill at high volumes
Read detailed Google Nest Mini review
Model Nest Mini
Color Chalk, Charcoal
Touchpad No
Display included No
Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks pretty good
  • Smart functionality is top-notch
  • Microphones can hear you clearly from far away
  • Loud, detailed, refined sound
  • Bad
  • Nothing, really
Read detailed Google Nest Audio review
Model Nest Audio
Touchpad Yes
Display included No
Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Google Assistant and connected services work well
  • Visual cues for some basic functions
  • Useful ambient light sensor
  • Bad
  • Smart displays offer limited functionality
  • A bit expensive for what's on offer
  • Sound quality isn't great
Read detailed Google Nest Hub review
Model Nest Hub
Color Chalk, Charcoal
Power Requirement 15W
Network connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Nest, Apple Music, Google, Apple, Nest, Apple Music Nest
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Jio Brings Rs. 119 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 300 SMS Messages, 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 14 Days

Related Stories

Google Nest Smart Speakers, Displays Add Support for Apple Music in India, Four More Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  3. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Restricting Stalkers From Knowing Your Online Status
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  6. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  7. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15
  8. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant May Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23 Pro India Launch Date Tipped to Be in Early January, Expected to Pack a 64-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Google Nest Smart Speakers, Displays Add Support for Apple Music in India, Four More Countries
  3. Jio Brings Rs. 119 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 300 SMS Messages, 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 14 Days
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra 3D Concept Renders Show Striking New Camera Design, Likely to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
  5. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer Unveiled in India: Price, Features
  6. Vi Ties Up With Hungama Music to Offer Free Access to Songs, Music Videos to Prepaid, Postpaid Users
  7. Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD With 3.5GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  8. Pepsi to Bring 1,893 Generative NFTs Marking Birth Year, Creative Artists Dive Deep in Digitising Work
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Image Leak Suggests a Redesigned Camera Module and Glossy Finish
  10. MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com