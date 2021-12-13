Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays have added support for Apple Music in India and four other countries, allowing users to listen to their favourite tracks and playlists on Google's smart devices. The company announced it was expanding support for Apple Music on Nest devices on Monday to five new countries, allowing Nest device owners who are subscribed to Apple's music streaming service to listen to music on these devices. Meanwhile, users will be also able to set Apple Music as the default music streaming service using the Google Home app, according to the company.

The company first began rolling out support for Apple Music on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart home speakers in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US last year. On Monday, Google announced via a press release that it was expanding support for Apple Music on Nest smart speakers and displays in India, along with Australia Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. The latest announcement brings the integration to a total of 10 countries to date.

According to Google, Nest devices like Google Nest Audio, Nest mini, Nest Hub, and Nest Hub Max will be able to play music from users who listen to Apple Music. Users will be able to use voice controls to search for songs, albums or playlists, and control playback. They can also use Google Assistant to play tracks based on activity, genre, and mood, according to Google.

In order to begin streaming music from Apple Music on their Nest smart devices, users will have to open the Google Home app, then link their Apple Music account inside the Google Home app to get started. They can then simply ask Google Assistant to begin playing music, or stream a specific playlist, according to the company.