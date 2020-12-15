Google Home Max smart speaker has been discontinued by the tech giant, as per a report. Google has stopped manufacturing the product that was launched back in 2017; the white and black models are now listed as out of stock on the Google Store. Google Nest Hub Max, meanwhile, has started receiving an early preview of Zoom calling in select countries. While the Nest Hub Max already has Google Duo and Google Meet integration, the latter is receiving several updates to improve the video calling experience.

As per a report by The Verge, Google told the publication that it was no longer manufacturing Google Home Max and the smart speaker has been listed to be sold out on Google Store. The report further says that Google will continue to support the smart speaker with software updates and security fixes, and that existing users won't see any change in their services.

Google Nest Hub Max users, meanwhile, will soon be able to use Zoom for video-conferencing. Zoom support has started rolling out to users in Australia, Canada, and the US. The feature will be available to both free and paid users. With this, Zoom joins the likes of Google Duo and Google Meet.

In order to use Zoom via the smart display, users are required to have a Zoom account, link it to the device, and add it to the Google Calendar invite. Open Zoom (or Google Meet/Google Duo) using Next Hub Max and say, “Hey Google, join my next meeting” or “Hey Google, start a Zoom call.”

That's not all – Google has another announcement for Nest Hub Max users. The search giant has added updates for Google Meet on the smart display, including an in-call clock to keep meetings on scheduled. This can be seen by tapping on the screen. You'll also be able to pin specific users and view nameplates on user titles.

Another improvement includes 2x2 grid view, which will let you see up to four meeting participants at once, and an overflow menu that will let you see call attendees not displayed in the grid view.

The Google Meet updates are already being rolled out for eligible users. They are available to customers with Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education plans, and Nonprofits customers.

